China’S Fighter Jets Take Flight In Global Arms Market

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) China's military aircraft has made significant strides in recent years, challenging the dominance of traditional powerhouses like the United States and Russia.



The JF-17 fighter jet, co-developed by China and Pakistan, exemplifies this trend. Azerbaijan recently became the fourth country to acquire these aircraft, following Myanmar, Nigeria, and Iraq.



The JF-17 deal with Azerbaijan, worth $1.6 billion, includes not only the aircraft but also training and ammunition. This agreement marks a significant milestone for China's arms export ambitions.



Pakistan's military announced the delivery of the first batch of JF-17 Block III fighters during Azerbaijan's international defense exhibition in Baku.



Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for Pakistan's support, highlighting the strengthening of military cooperation between the two nations.







The JF-17, a 4.5-generation multirole combat aircraft, boasts impressive capabilities for various combat missions. It offers a cost-effective alternative to Western and Russian-made fighters.



This appeal is particularly strong for countries seeking to diversify their military arsenals. China's success in the arms market extends beyond the JF-17.

China's Growing Influence in the Global Arms Market

The country has become the world's fourth-largest arms exporter, accounting for 5.8% of global arms exports from 2019 to 2023.



This growth reflects China's economic progress and military modernization efforts over the past few decades. Several factors contribute to the appeal of Chinese military aircraft.



They often come at a lower price point compared to Western alternatives. China also shows a willingness to transfer technology and support domestic production in buyer countries.



Additionally, Chinese exports face fewer restrictions than those from Western nations, particularly for systems like armed drones. China has made significant inroads in specific regional markets.



Pakistan remains the largest importer of Chinese arms, while countries in Southeast Asia, Africa, and the Middle East have increased their purchases.



China has even overtaken Russia as the top supplier to Sub-Saharan Africa. Despite these successes, challenges persist for China in the global arms market.



Some countries express concerns about the quality of Chinese equipment and its lack of combat experience. Political sensibilities and pressure from the United States also influence purchasing decisions in certain regions.



Looking ahead, China is likely to continue expanding its share of the global arms market. The JF-17 program demonstrates China's growing ability to offer competitive alternatives in the combat aircraft sector.



As geopolitical competition intensifies, arms sales will remain a crucial tool for China to expand its global influence. Countries seeking to diversify their arms suppliers may increasingly consider Chinese options in the coming years.



This trend could reshape the landscape of the global arms trade, challenging the long-standing dominance of Western and Russian suppliers.



China's rise in this sector reflects its broader ambitions to play a more significant role in shaping the international order.

