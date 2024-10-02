Inplay Introduces Universal Bluetooth Tracking Solution For Apple Find My And Google Find My Device Networks

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jason WuIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- InPlay Inc., a global leader in innovative wireless connectivity design, is excited to announce the launch of its Universal Bluetooth Tracking Solution powered by the advanced IN610 SoC. This state-of-the-art tracking solution seamlessly integrates with both Apple's Find My and Google's Find My Device networks, enabling a new era of device tracking with robust compatibility and security.As the demand for reliable, cross-platform tracking solutions continues to grow, InPlay's IN610 SoC offers OEMs a versatile and easy-to-integrate platform that supports the two largest crowdsourced location-tracking ecosystems in the world.Key Features of the IN610 SoC Universal Tracking Solution :* Cross-Platform Support: InPlay's solution is designed to work with both Apple's Find My network and Google's Find My Device network, making it a universal option for users across both iOS and Android devices. This integration streamlines device management for OEMs and expands market reach.* Advanced Crowdsourced Tracking: Using crowdsourced Bluetooth data, lost items can be tracked even if they are out of range. Nearby devices from either platform can detect the lost tracker and securely transmit location data to the owner via encrypted communication.* Ultra-Low Power Consumption: The IN610 SoC boasts ultra-low power consumption, enabling tracking devices to operate for extended periods. InPlay's designs offer battery life that can extend up to 18 months with standard coin cell batteries, or longer with wireless charging options in certain designs.* Strong Security & Privacy Protection: InPlay's tracking solution incorporates the latest hardware-accelerated encryption algorithms, ensuring that all location data is transmitted securely, protecting user privacy. It also supports unwanted tracking detection features introduced by Apple and Google, providing users with alerts if a tracker is detected to be following them unknowingly.* Compact, Versatile Design: The IN610 SoC features a QFN32 4mmx4mm package and is designed to fit in compact tracking devices, such as InTag and InCard, which serve as InPlay's evaluation platforms. These platforms enable quick integration and testing for OEMs, helping them accelerate product development and reduce time-to-market.By combining Apple's Find My and Google's Find My Device networks, InPlay is setting a new standard in the global Bluetooth tracking landscape. With the ability to track devices across both ecosystems, it offers a seamless experience for individuals looking to track personal items across both major platforms. With enhanced security and privacy features, it aligns with the demands of modern consumers for secure, easy-to-use tracking technology.Jason Wu, Cofounder and CEO of InPlay Inc., said, "Our goal with the IN610 SoC is to offer a powerful, cost-efficient, and easy-to-integrate platform that enables companies to deliver the best tracking solutions for their customers. By providing compatibility with both major platforms, we are unlocking vast new possibilities for OEMs and device manufacturers worldwide."About InPlayInPlay Inc. is a pioneering technology company specializing in the development of advanced wireless communication solutions for the IIoT market. Our products are designed to deliver high performance, ultra-low power consumption, and robust security, addressing the most demanding requirements of industrial and consumer applications. With a commitment to innovation, InPlay continues to drive the evolution of wireless connectivity.

