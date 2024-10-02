Army Officer Briefs LG On Security Situation In Kashmir
10/2/2024 3:12:56 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A senior army officer here on Wednesday briefed Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on the prevailing security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and counter-terror operations in the Valley.
General officer commanding (GoC) of the Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai called on the LG at the Raj Bhavan here.
“During the interaction, Corps Commander briefed the LG, outlining the prevailing security situation along the LoC and the ongoing Counter-Terrorism Operations in the hinterland,” the Chinar Corps said in a post on X.
The Army said the Chinar Corps remains committed to maintaining peace and security in Kashmir.
