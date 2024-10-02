Total And Apache Invest $10 Billion In Oil Production In Suriname
10/2/2024 3:09:38 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
The French energy company Total Energy and the American Apache
Corp. They plan to invest $ 10 billion in oil production off the
coast of Suriname, Azernews reports.
Production at the GranMorgu project may begin in mid-2028 and
amount to about 220 thousand barrels per day, said Patrick
Pouyanne, CEO of TotalEnergies.
The local state corporation Staatsolie with a 20% stake will
also participate in the project.
Reserves at the offshore field adjacent to the ExxonMobil
project being developed in the waters of neighboring Guyana are
estimated at more than 750 million barrels.
Staatsolie plans to issue bonds in 2025 to finance its
participation in the project company has already found funds
for an initial payment of $175 million.
