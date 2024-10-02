Ukraine Evacuates Part Of Families Of Polish Diplomats From Lebanon - Polish FM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On board the Ukrainian evacuation plane from Lebanon, which landed in Rzeszow on October 1 in the evening, were several Polish citizens: families of Polish diplomats and people with problems.

This was stated by Polish Foreign spokesman Pawel Wronski in a comment to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“We are talking about several dozen people (evacuated by a Ukrainian plane from Lebanon - ed.),” Wronski said.

He added that the Polish side“very highly” appreciates cooperation with Ukraine in this context.

The Polish diplomat noted that the families of Polish diplomats returned to Poland on this plane in connection with the reduction of the staff of the Polish Embassy in Lebanon due to the political situation, as well as several people who left for humanitarian reasons, due to poor health.

Wronski expressed the opinion that cooperation between Kyiv and Warsaw in this area will continue.

“If our plane makes a flight there, we will pick up some Ukrainian citizens. This is a cooperation between partners who periodically organize such charter flights to Beirut,” the spokesman for the Polish Foreign Ministry stated.

As the agency reported earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine carried out another evacuation of citizens in Lebanon on October 1. A total of 134 Ukrainian citizens were evacuated, including 112 adults and 22 children. In addition, Ukraine evacuated 45 foreigners - citizens of Poland, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Moldova, Brazil and Lebanon. Two dogs and a cat were also taken from Lebanon.

Ukraine calls on Israel and Lebanon to exercise maximum restraint to prevent the conflict from escalating into a large-scale regional war.

On October 1, the Israeli army announced the launch of a ground operation in southern Lebanon. According to the IDF, the military has launched several raids against Hezbollah facilities and infrastructure.

The situation in Lebanon escalated last week after Israel said it was entering a“new phase” in its conflict with Hezbollah. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced that the IDF was concentrating resources on the northern front, near the border with Lebanon. Prior to this, in September 20, Hezbollah and Israel exchanged air strikes.

Photo: PAP