Kyiv Condemns Iran's Attack Against Israel, Calls On Partners To Protect Ukrainian Skies

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Foreign strongly condemns Iran's massive missile attack against Israel and calls on Ukraine's allies to defend Ukrainian skies from Russian missiles with the same determination and without hesitation.

The ministry said this in a statement , Ukrinform reports.

"Civilians should never be the targets of deadly attacks. We reiterate our call on all parties to the Middle East conflict to prevent the conflict from escalating into a large-scale war, the consequences of which will be catastrophic not only for people in the region, but also for the whole world," the statement said.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry emphasized that Ukraine, which has been resisting Russia's unprovoked armed aggression for more than two-and-a-half years, is confronting not only the aggressor state but also its accomplices, including Iran, which supplies the Russian regime with weapons for the war against Ukraine. Therefore, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemns the actions of the Iranian regime, which destabilize two regions at once: Europe and the Middle East.

The ministry supported the rapid actions of Israel's allies and partners who took preventive measures to minimize the negative consequences of Iranian missile attacks on Israeli territory. It also called on Ukraine's allies to defend Ukrainian skies from Russian missile and drone attacks with the same determination and without hesitation, as human life is equally valuable in any part of the world.

"We emphasize the importance of all countries strictly complying with the norms and principles of international law and the UN Charter. The earliest possible stabilization of the security situation in the Middle East is an important condition for preventing further regional destabilization," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

Late on October 1, Iran launched a massive ballistic missile attack against Israel.

During the attack, President Joe Biden ordered U.S. forces to help Israel intercept the missiles.