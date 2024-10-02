MFA Lithuania Summons Russian Diplomat Over Execution Of 16 Ukrainian Pows

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania summoned the representative from the Russian Embassy in Lithuania to express a strong protest against the war crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine.

The ministry reported this on X , Ukrinform saw.

"Lithuania utterly protests yet another war crime committed by Russians in Ukraine. The execution of 16 Ukrainian PoWs near Pokrovsk is another cynical violation of the Geneva by Russian forces. Russia will not escape accountability.," the statement reads.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on October 1, 2024, the reports emerged about the alleged extrajudicial execution of 16 unarmed Ukrainian servicemen by Russian troops. The war crime was purportedly committed in the area of ​​Mykolaivka and Sukhyi Yar villages near Pokrovsk.

The prosecutor's office has initiated a pre-trial investigation.