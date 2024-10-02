UN High Commissioner Urges UNSC To Prevent Wider War In Mideast
GENEVA, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk urged all states, including members of the Security Council, to act resolutely to prevent a wider conflict in the Middle East.
In a statement released from Geneva, on Wednesday, Turk warned of potential devastating consequences for civilians and appealed to the warring parties to resort to reason and restore peace.
"It is vital that they use their voices and influence to bring the warring parties to the negotiating table to end this," he said. (end)
