ARLINGTON, MA TO PREMIERE 'MUSIC FOR MUSHROOMS' IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MASSACHUSETTS FOR MENTAL HEALTH OPTIONS & YES ON 4

Feature-Length Explores the Transformative Journey of Pioneering and Guide East Forest Amid the Psychedelic Renaissance

ARLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / --“MUSIC FOR MUSHROOMS ,” a feature-length documentary from acclaimed musician East Forest (Krishna-Trevor Oswalt), will have its Massachusetts theatrical premiere at the Regent Theatre in Arlington on Sunday, October 6, 2024. Local advocacy groups will host an informal, free networking and coalition building pre-show reception at 5 pm in support of MA for Mental Options / Yes on 4 campaign to provide legal access to psychedelic assisted therapy on the ballot in Massachusetts this November. Representatives from partner organizations include Parents for Plant Medicine, Open Circle Alliance, the Veteran Alliance for Psychedelic Access, Heroic Hearts Project, Students for Sensible Drug Policy, Entheogen Melanin Collective and more.

The documentary seeks to raise awareness about the healing potential of alternative therapies, including psychedelics, by sharing personal stories of those who have transformed their lives through these methods. East Forest, a pioneering figure for over 15 years, explores the growing psychedelic renaissance and the powerful role of music as a healing modality.

Following successful screenings in New York, Los Angeles, Portland, and Seattle, the Massachusetts premiere will include a Q&A with special guests, offering an opportunity for dialogue about local mental health options and the expanding role of psychedelic-assisted therapy.

The film will also have additional screenings across Massachusetts, with dates to be announced soon.

Question 4 on the November 7, 2024 Ballot

Thousands of Americans-including military veterans, first responders, and trauma survivors-have benefited from natural psychedelic medicines. Question 4 is a citizen-led ballot initiative supported by veterans, doctors, caregivers, and others affected by the mental health crisis. This measure would establish a regulated therapeutic program for adults to access psychedelic medicines under professional supervision, without allowing retail sales.

Voting Yes on Question 4 will provide veterans, patients facing end-of-life distress, and others access to these promising therapies. Massachusetts for Mental Health Options is dedicated to supporting this initiative, which has the potential to benefit many citizens across the Commonwealth.

“MUSIC FOR MUSHROOMS,” documents East Forest's personal journey as he explores the intersection of music and psychedelics, using this powerful combination to facilitate transformative healing in a world increasingly in need. A long-time collaborator of the late Ram Dass, East Forest blends shamanistic practices with guided psychedelic experiences, creating spaces where participants can confront their pain and fears, rediscover hope, and reconnect with their inner compass.

Through deeply intimate encounters with individuals whose lives have been profoundly altered by these experiences, the film serves as a poignant exploration of the healing potential of art, spirituality, nature, and psychedelics. It is a resonant ode to the power of introspection and transformation in an era marked by widespread anxiety and disconnection.

"We aim for this film to offer much-needed hope, perspective, and optimism to those who might feel lost," said East Forest.

"Your music speaks, I think, to nature....the music provides structure on top of a fundamentally dysregulated state that is the psychedelic state,” said Dr. Robin Carhart-Harris, Professor of Neurology, Psychiatry, and Behavioral Sciences at the University of California (featured in the documentary).“I think the kind of music that works well with psychedelics is pre-verbal, transcends specific cultural values."

“We are thrilled to be working with East Forest and to have the opportunity to connect and inspire audiences across America with this transformational film. It provides communities with a one-of-kind platform to discuss how they can benefit from the use of music and psychedelic therapy to alleviate years of suffering." said Kirt Eftekhar, CEO Area 23a.

The cast includes a diverse array of subjects from across the globe including spiritual leader Ram Dass, Dr. Robin Carhart-Harris, Professor of Neurology, Psychiatry, and Behavioral Sciences at the University of California; musician/producer Peter Broderick; musician/producer Jon Hopkins; DJ and producer ANNA; East Forest's partner Marisa Radha Weppner, a Ketamine and Somatic Therapist and Yoga Teacher; public speaker, teacher, and author Charles Eisenstein; Xóchitl Ashe, a 5th generation Peruvian Andean Medicine Woman; activist, scholar, poet, and founder of“New Earth”; activist and Healing Justice Practitioner Hanifa Nayo Washington.

The exclusive trailer can be found here.

"MUSIC FOR MUSHROOMS" is directed by Krishna-Trevor Oswalt and produced by Lewis Kofsky. Edited by Rachel Clara Reed, the film's executive producers include Christopher Seward, Nicole Pritchett, Maria Betania Fernandez, and Tyler Wakstein. The directors of photography are John Dahlgren, Mark Grochowski, and Krishna-Trevor Oswalt. Distribution is handled by Area 23a.

ABOUT EAST FOREST

East Forest (Krishna-Trevor Oswalt) is a pioneering figure in the psychedelic music space, known for his innovative approach to combining music and sound with personal transformation. Since 2008, he has been a thought leader and a grounded voice in the wellness landscape. As the cultural conversation shifts, East Forest's insights have become more relevant and necessary than ever.

As psychedelics gain mainstream acceptance, from decriminalization headlines to groundbreaking studies, East Forest's music has become the go-to soundtrack for this cultural shift. For the past 15 years, his long-form compositions have guided journeys of growth and healing, resonating in settings from community yoga classes to luxury retreats. As the entertainment industry takes note of this psychedelic renaissance, East Forest's music is leading the way, setting the tone for a new era of exploration and transformation.

He offers meditations, retreats, a weekly podcast (Ten Laws w/ East Forest), Patreon, and talks. Institutional collaborations range from working with Google and Johns Hopkins neuroaesthetics project, UCSF, Consciousness Hacking, TED, Field Trip Health, Numinus, and he is the co-founder of JourneySpace.

ABOUT Massachuesetts for Mental Health Options

For more information, please visit MusicforMushrooms

