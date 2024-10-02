M.S. Howells & Co. Appoints Scott Pollak As Chief Growth Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- M.S. Howells & Co. is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Pollak as Chief Growth Officer (CGO). In this strategic role, Scott will lead the firm's growth initiatives, identifying new business opportunities and driving expansion efforts to deliver enhanced value to the firm, its partners, and its clients.Scott brings over 20 years of experience in the and services industry, with a diverse background that includes leadership roles in trading, sales and relationship management, product management, and investor relations. He spent more than 14 years at Citi's depositary receipts business, serving in various leadership positions and ultimately leading the business on a global scale. His wide range of experience and strategic vision will be pivotal as he focuses on expanding M.S. Howells' service offerings and enhancing value for all stakeholders.“We are thrilled to welcome Scott back to M.S. Howells,” said Chief Executive Officer Katrina Santa Maria.“His deep industry knowledge and forward-thinking approach will be instrumental in accelerating the firm's growth trajectory. We are confident that Scott's leadership will elevate and expand our partnerships as we continue to deliver exceptional service and customized solutions.”Scott's appointment marks a return to M.S. Howells, where he previously helped grow the firm in its early stages. His familiarity with the firm and his broad knowledge position him perfectly to lead the company's strategic initiatives and strengthen its market presence. Scott's leadership is expected to enhance the firm's ability to serve its diverse clientele, providing them with personalized service backed by a strong foundation of trust and dependability.“I am excited to rejoin M.S. Howells and contribute to the firm's growth and success,” said Scott Pollak.“My goal is to not only drive the firm's expansion but also to create meaningful value for our partners and clients. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here to build on our strong foundation while innovating to meet the evolving needs of partners in our industry.”Scott earned his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut. He also holds FINRA series 7, 10, 24, 55, and 57 licenses.For more information, please contact:Tara KreizenbeckChief Operating OfficerM.S. Howells & Co....About M.S. Howells & Co.M.S. Howells & Co. is a registered, full-service broker-dealer founded in 2000, offering comprehensive solutions for financial professionals, specializing in Prime Brokerage, Hybrid broker-dealer and Professional Trade Desk services. MSH provides compliance and operational support, state-of-the-art technology, portfolio reporting, and first-class trading capabilities. MSH is committed to offering an individualized, professional experience delivered by industry veterans whose focus is on our clients' success. With over 24 years of experience in the industry and a reputation built on integrity and trust, M.S. Howells & Co. is a full-service solution that our stakeholders can depend on.FOR LINKEDIN PAGE AND FIRM DISCLOSURE CLICK HERE

