Amir, Iranian President Hold Official Talks Session

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held an official talks session with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, at Lusail Palace this evening.

At the beginning of the session, HH the Amir welcomed HE the Iranian President and the accompanying delegation, wishing them a pleasant stay and for relations between the two countries to further develop and grow in various fields, in a way that achieves the interests of the two peoples, noting the level of Qatari-Iranian cooperation based on common interests and good neighbourliness.

For his part, HE the Iranian President expressed his thanks to HH the Amir for the warm reception and hospitality, hoping that His Excellency's first official visit to Qatar would contribute to pushing cooperation to broader horizons in various fields of cooperation.

During the session, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them in various fields of cooperation, especially in the economy, energy and culture, in addition to discussing the most prominent regional and international developments of common interest, especially developments in the Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories and Lebanon.

The session was attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Minister of Transport HE Jassim bin Saif AlSulaiti, Minister of State for Energy Affairs HE Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, Minister of Sports and Youth HE Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani, and a number of Their Excellencies senior officials.

From the Iranian side, it was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Abbas Araghchi, Head of the Office of His Excellency the Iranian President HE Dr. Mohsen Haji Mirzaei, Minister of Energy HE Abbas Ali Abadi, Minister of Sports and Youth HE Ahmad Donia Mali, and a number of members of the official delegation accompanying His Excellency.

HH the Amir and HE the Iranian President also held a bilateral meeting during which they discussed the most important developments in the region and the world, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

His Highness the Amir hosted a dinner banquet in honor of His Excellency the President and his accompanying delegation.

HE the Iranian President had arrived at Lusail Palace earlier, where an official reception ceremony was held for His Excellency.