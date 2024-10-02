Dr. Anju Mathur Revisits The Legacy Of Suzanne Somers During Menopause Awareness Month With Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) STUDIO CITY, Calif., Oct. 2, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Functional doctor, Dr. Anju Mathur M.D., is honoring the legacy of Suzanne Somers on the anniversary of her passing during World Menopause Awareness Month 2024 in October. Dr. Mathur, founder and medical director of Angel Longevity Medical Center, was first featured in 2014 in Somers' New York Times best seller,“I'm Too Young for This!: The Natural Hormone Solution to Enjoy Perimenopause.”







Image caption: Dr. Anju Mathur

With Menopause Hormone Therapy as the theme of this year's Menopause Awareness Month, Dr. Mathur is working to increase the recognition of Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT) as an alternative healing approach by offering complimentary Bioidentical Hormone Optimization Menopause phone screenings during October. It is the one-year anniversary of Somers' passing and the 10th anniversary of the release of her book,“I'm Too Young for This!”

“Somers was radical in her stance and approach. She was such a beautiful soul and a celebrity trailblazer, bringing hushed conversations about menopause to the forefront while advocating for alternative healing approaches,” expresses Dr. Mathur.“Today, menopause is finally being acknowledged more in the mainstream, but there are still so many conversations to be had and a much broader understanding about the issues to be addressed. For instance, unbeknownst to many, heart disease harms and kills more women than breast cancer. Yet heart care is often an unattended issue during menopause.”

“Prior to menopause, a woman's hormone levels offer her a significant layer of coronary protection that often declines when the level of the estrogen hormone decreases during her later years. BHRT is a natural alternative to conventional Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) and is derived from plant sources that are chemically identical to the hormones your body naturally produces. The therapy can assist with balancing the body's hormones that are not only cardio protective, but also mitigate the common challenges women face like night sweats, hot flashes, mood swings and so much more!” explains Dr. Mathur.“Menopause is a natural season of life, and it deserves to be honored and recognized as such.”

“Suzanne Somers did tremendous work introducing this therapy to mainstream media and audiences with her many books and her wonderful contributions. I hope to continue her legacy by raising awareness and reintroducing the book to a new generation of women who are committed to changing not only the narrative around menopause but their lives as well!” adds the doctor.

Functional medicine differentiates from traditional methods by uncovering the root causes of persistent health issues and autoimmune disorders. This alternative medicinal approach allows Dr. Mathur and her staff to provide customized diagnoses to patients. By crafting a creative combination of resources that boost the immune system and promote prolonged renewal at a cellular level, Dr. Mathur's prescribed health plans typically include combinations of natural supplements, Bioidentical Hormone Replacement, IV treatments, fitness, and nutrition coaching. As a menopause specialist, she has successfully guided hundreds of women through midlife changes with her attentive treatment methods.

Dr. Anju Mathur trained and practiced as a medical doctor in the Greater Los Angeles Area and is board-certified in Anti-aging Medicine by the American Academy of Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine. She studied at Maulana Azad Medical College in New Delhi, followed by a residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Martin Luther King Jr./Drew Medical Center in Los Angeles. She trained in functional medicine at IFM, the Institute of Functional Medicine.

