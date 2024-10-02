Casualties Report: Four Killed And Twenty Injured In Israeli Army Due To Hezbollah Ambush In Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Southern Lebanon/ PNN



Al-Arabiya reported, citing Hebrew sources, that four Israeli were killed and 20 others in clashes in the town of Adaisseh, Lebanon, after an Israeli force fell into an ambush early Wednesday morning. Hebrew sources indicated that an Israeli soldier was killed on the northern front that morning. Israeli stated that 20 Israeli soldiers were either killed or injured due to the security incident at the border with Lebanon, and their rescue was very difficult due to heavy artillery fire from Lebanon. This followed Hezbollah's announcement of "confronting an enemy infantry force that attempted to infiltrate the town of Adaisseh from the direction of Khela al-Mahafur, engaging them and causing casualties, forcing them to retreat." Israeli media described the event as a "difficult security situation" in northern Israel, and reported that the injured were transferred to Rambam, Beilinson, and Ziv hospitals. Videos showed the evacuation of the injured to various hospitals.

The "Hadshot Bezman" website reported that about 20 ambulances were waiting at the Rambam Hospital helipad in Haifa, with some helicopters having arrived there. Meanwhile, air raid sirens sounded several times on Wednesday in many northern Israeli towns as a precaution against rockets launched from Lebanon, while Israeli airstrikes continued on Al Dahiyeh south of Beirut. The Israeli army observed rocket fire launched from Lebanon toward several areas in Galilee, announcing that a rocket had fallen in central Israel without triggering the sirens. The Israeli army had stated the previous day that it had conducted a ground incursion into Lebanon, but Hezbollah denied any direct clashes with the occupation forces at that time.



