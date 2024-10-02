Impact Of Recent Hostilities: Casualties And Injuries In Khan Younis

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Gaza Strip/ PNN

At least 40 citizens were martyred and dozens early Wednesday morning in the Israeli occupation's assault on Khan Younis, south of Gaza Strip.

The official agency's reporter stated that medical teams pulled out 40 martyrs, the majority of whom were children and women, along with dozens of injured following a ground incursion and launched by the in the southeastern areas of Khan Younis, specifically the neighborhoods of Ma'in, Qizan al-Najjar, and al-Manara. It was noted that the martyrs were from al-Zard, al-Agha, Abu Taha, and al-Fara families. The family of journalist Ahmad al-Zard reported that several family members were martyred, including his brother, uncle, and cousins. Ahmad sustained severe injuries, along with his mother and brother, and was later transported to the European Hospital with his mother and six other relatives, most of whom sustained serious injuries.

Relatives, in a phone call with "Wafa" reporter, mentioned that journalist al-Zard was injured in the back, while his mother was injured and lost consciousness.

The occupation forces have continued their aggression on Gaza Strip-on land, at sea, and in the air-since October 7, 2023, resulting in the martyrdom of 41,689 citizens and injuries to 96,625 others, the majority of whom are children and women. This is a preliminary tally, as thousands are still missing under the rubble.



