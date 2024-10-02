Hezbollah Reports High Casualties Among Occupation Forces In Southern Lebanon Clashes

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Beirut/ PNN

Hezbollah announced on Wednesday that a "large number" of Israeli were killed during direct clashes in the towns of Adaisseh and Maroun al-Ras in southern Lebanon, accusing the Israeli of "covering up its casualties." This statement came from party spokesman Mohammed Afifi during a press tour in southern Beirut. Afifi said, "We inflicted a significant number of casualties on enemy forces during today's clashes in Adaisseh and Maroun al-Ras, but the enemy is maintaining secrecy." He added, "What happened in Maroun al-Ras and Adaisseh is just the beginning, and the party is fully prepared in the south." Israeli media reported the death of an officer from the commando unit in the fighting in Lebanon.

According to the Israeli website "0404," the municipality of Modiin-Maccabim-Reut announced the death of Captain Eitan Oster from a commando unit during the fighting in Lebanon. The website noted that his funeral would take place today in the military section of what is known as Mount Herzl.

Additionally, images emerged today showing Israeli forces breaching the border wall through the Adaisseh gate on the Lebanese border. The photos depicted tanks crossing a side road, accompanied by infantry units on both sides.

Field reporters indicated that this maneuver was more of a show of force and not a successful ground incursion, noting that the Israeli army had not achieved any penetration in

Ayta ash-Shab and Yaroun areas. In recent hours, Hezbollah confronted an attempted infiltration by occupation forces in Adaisseh, forcing them to retreat. A Lebanese newspaper close to Hezbollah reported, citing "field sources," that the images showing enemy soldiers near Al Adaisseh road were taken about three days ago, when an enemy unit entered and planted spying devices before leaving. When they attempted to re-enter early today, they fell into a resistance ambush, resulting in casualties among their ranks.

Hezbollah also announced today that it engaged in clashes with Israeli soldiers infiltrating Maroun al-Ras from the eastern side. In a statement, it said it inflicted several injuries on enemy soldiers, and clashes are ongoing. It indicated that there were multiple injuries among occupation forces near Maroun al-Ras, suggesting a potentially serious situation similar to what occurred in Adaisseh this morning



