UNRWA Chief Warns Entirely Man-Made Hunger Spreading In Gaza

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini Wednesday warned that entirely man-made hunger was spreading in the war-torn Gaza Strip.

“Again & again hunger is spreading in Gaza. It is entirely man-made,” Lazzarini posted on his X account, as Israeli has been waging its genocidal aggression on the Strip since October 7, 2023, resulting in the killing of 41,689 Palestinians and injuring 96,625 others.

“In Gaza, over 1 million people did not receive food rations in August . In September, the number climbed to

more than 1.4 million,” he added.

“Nearly 70 per cent of crop fields have been destroyed. An entire population is forced to exclusively rely on humanitarian aid,” he elaborated.

“Meanwhile, over 100,000 metric tons of food supplies, are stranded outside Gaza due to access restrictions, insecurity, damaged roads, plus the breakdown of law & order,” he said.

“Restrictions and delays in aid deliveries only worsen an already dire situation for displaced families. With winter approaching and weather conditions deteriorating, lack of adequate humanitarian supplies will only generate more suffering,” he explained.

Stressing the need for an immediate ceasefire, he said:“What is needed urgently is a ceasefire to end the suffering of people in Gaza and across the region.”

He reiterated his call for opening additional crossings as well as for the“safe and unrestricted humanitarian access to reach people in need of assistance.”