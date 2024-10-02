Wilson Elser Is Mansfield Certified Plus Again For 2023-2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National law firm Wilson

Elser today announced it has again achieved Mansfield Certification Plus.



"Wilson Elser's consistent achievement of Mansfield Certification Plus validates a long-standing firm strategy to invest in the professional success of all our firm talent," said Wilson Elser Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee Chair Angela Russell. "Diversity, equity and inclusion are firm foundational values and we pride ourselves on creating a firm culture where everyone has a fair opportunity for career advancement."



"The Mansfield Certification Plus status is a source of pride for the firm and it confirms our ongoing efforts to mirror the diversity of our clients and of the communities in which we practice," added Carolyn O'Connor, Chair of Wilson Elser's employee resource group Women Attorneys Valued & Empowered (WAVE).

Wilson

Elser's achievement of the Plus designation signifies that our efforts over several year-long Mansfield Rule certification processes has gone a long way toward ensuring that all talent at the firm has a fair and equal opportunity to advance to leadership roles.

Wilson Elser has committed to participate in the 2024–2025 Mansfield Certification 8.0.

