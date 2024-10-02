Crypto Market Loses As Investors Flee Risk
Date
10/2/2024 2:18:41 PM
(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market Picture
The crypto market lost 4.2% in the last 24 hours to $2.16 trillion, deepening a corrective pullback after rising to a two-month high of $2.30 trillion. This looks like a reaction to a flight from risk amid Iran's missile attack on Israel. CryptoCurrencies took a hit along with risk assets, while the dollar, Gold and oil rose sharply.
