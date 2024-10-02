EQS-News: Eckert & Ziegler SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Eckert & Ziegler: Spin-off of Pentixapharm AG Registered with the Commercial Register

Berlin, 2 October 2024. Eckert & Ziegler SE (ISIN DE0005659700, TecDAX) announces that the spin-off approved at the Annual General Meeting on 26 June 2024 was entered in the commercial register of the Charlottenburg (Berlin) District Court today. With the entry in the commercial register of Eckert & Ziegler SE, the spin-off of Pentixapharm AG became legally effective. All shares in Pentixapharm AG held by Eckert & Ziegler have thus been legally transferred from Eckert & Ziegler SE to Pentixapharm Holding AG. In compensation, the shareholders of Eckert & Ziegler SE will receive Pentixapharm Holding AG shares at a ratio of 1:1. The number of Eckert & Ziegler shares held by each Eckert & Ziegler shareholder after the close of trading today, taking into account any outstanding stock market transactions, will determine their entitlement. All Pentixapharm Holding AG shares created as part of the spin-off are expected to be admitted to the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Prime Standard segment on 2 October 2024. Initial trading of the Pentixapharm Holding AG shares is scheduled for 3 October 2024. On the same day, the listing of the Eckert & Ziegler SE shares 'ex spin-off' is planned. The deposit-side posting of the Pentixapharm Holding shares to the securities accounts of Eckert & Ziegler shareholders is expected to take place on 7 October 2024. Further information on the IPO of Pentixapharm AG can be found here: About Eckert & Ziegler.

Eckert & Ziegler SE with more than 1.000 employees is a leading specialist for isotope-related components in nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse.

