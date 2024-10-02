EQS-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Key word(s): Disposal

Disposal of 27 Nursing Homes and 7 Development Projects

02.10.2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Disposal of 27 Nursing Homes and 7 Development Projects

Berlin, October 2, 2024. Deutsche Wohnen SE has signed an agreement to sell Katharinenhof Group, consisting of 27 nursing homes a.o. in Berlin, Hamburg, Brandenburg, and Saxony, plus the operating for an aggregate amount of more than EUR 300 million. The buyer of the nursing care properties is a fund issued by Civitas Investment Management (“CIM”) in Luxembourg, which focuses exclusively on investments in social infrastructure in Germany and Europe. CIM was advised on the transaction by TSC Real Estate Real Estate from Berlin. Alloheim Group, Germany's largest private in- and outpatient nursing care provider, will take over the operating platform to ensure high-quality care in the future as well. Closing of the transaction is expected by the end of 2024. In a separate transaction, Deutsche Wohnen agreed to sell 7 Development Projects to a fund managed by HIH Invest Real Estate. The first closing of this transaction is expected by the end of 2024.

About Deutsche Wohnen Deutsche Wohnen is one of the leading publicly listed property companies in Europe and is part of the Vonovia Group. The business focus of the company is on managing its own portfolio of residential properties in dynamic metropolitan regions and conurbations in Germany. Deutsche Wohnen sees itself as having both a social responsibility and a duty to maintain and newly develop good-quality and affordable housing in vibrant residential neighbourhoods. As of 30 June 2024, the portfolio comprised a total of around 140,000 residential units.

