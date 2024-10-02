(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Russia, Moscow This fall, Moscow will become the center of the global industry, as it hosts the prestigious BRICS+ Fashion Summit . The event will bring together leaders of the fashion industry, heads of fashion associations, designers, officials, journalists, and representatives from top fashion across more than 100 countries from Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the CIS.



India to Join the Large-Scale BRICS+ Fashion Summit in Moscow



Each year, the influence of BRICS on the global economy continues to grow. The fashion industry within BRICS countries shows one of the highest growth potentials, with experts predicting that by 2050, India, China, Brazil, and Russia will emerge as the dominant economies in this sector.



As the second-largest textile producer in the world, India plays a significant role at the BRICS+ Fashion Summit. Russia and India have developed strong partnerships in the fashion industry. Last year, a key agreement was reached at the Summit, facilitating an exchange of designers between the two countries. Sunil Sethi, Chairman of the Fashion Design Council of India , emphasized the Summit's importance for enhancing cooperation between India and Russia, stating:

"The BRICS+ Fashion Summit serves as an ideal platform to deepen the bilateral relations between India and Russia in the fashion sector. The Summit offers a space for cross-cultural learning, co-design opportunities, and joint ventures that can enhance trade relations and the flow of fashion between the two nations. With both countries focusing on innovation and sustainability, this Summit can foster long-lasting relationships that contribute to the broader development of the global fashion industry.”



The BRICS+ Fashion Summit will highlight the rich cultures and diverse traditions of over 6.5 billion people from the participating countries. A key feature of the Summit will be the large-scale International Exhibition " Heritage ," where more than 40 designers will showcase 150 unique pieces that represent the cultural codes and traditional crafts of their nations.



Alongside the Summit, Moscow Fashion Week will take place from October 4 to 9. This event will serve as a significant platform for emerging young brands from Russia, Asia, Latin America, and Africa, offering them a unique opportunity to gain international recognition.



Events like the BRICS+ Fashion Summit and Moscow Fashion Week reinforce Moscow's position as a leading fashion and business platform. By blending its historical heritage with innovative ideas, Moscow provides the perfect setting for these important events in the global fashion industry.



For more information, please visit fashionsummit .