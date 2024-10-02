THG Fulfil Installs Geek+ Robots To 'Boost Warehouse Efficiency' Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) THG Fulfil installs Geek+ robots to 'boost warehouse efficiency'

THG Fulfil , THG Ingenuity's fulfilment and courier management service, has enhanced its warehouse automation capabilities with the addition of a fleet of Geek+ Goods-To-Person robots at its Omega facility in Warrington.

The addition of Geek+ to its repertoire will enable THG Fulfil to improve warehouse performance, enabling faster delivery times and higher customer retention as artificial intelligence (AI) and automation technologies drive significant advancements in warehouse efficiency.

The expansion enables THG Fulfil to support palletised items of any size through its automation solutions, pushing 95 percent of all units sold through a form of automation within its fulfilment journey.

The investment in Warrington adds to THG Fulfil's existing automation capabilities at its 780,000 sq ft ICON facility in Manchester.

As a result of the speed at which it can now pick and dispatch orders, THG Fulfil upgraded 4.2 million standard delivery orders to next-day delivery in 2023, at no extra cost to customers, helping to drive a 4 percent rise in customer retention rates.

THG Fulfil's average delivery time has also been reduced to just 1.45 days in the UK, significantly better than the industry standard of 3-5 days.

Now approximately 50 percent of total customer orders globally are handled by automated systems Real-time data analytics have also played a pivotal role in THG Fulfil's operational strategy, enabling the identification that 27 percent of UK consumers shop online between 10 PM and midnight.

This insight has led to the extension of cut-off time for Next Day Delivery orders to 1 am. THG Fulfil is the only online brand or retailer in the UK providing such a late cut-off for next-day deliveries

Tom Killeen, COO, THG Ingenuity, says:“THG Fulfil's investment in AI and automation is not just about improving efficiency; it's also about redefining what's possible in e-commerce logistics.

“In a rapidly evolving e-commerce landscape, the demand for hyper-efficient and reliable operations is more important than ever.

“THG Fulfil is poised to disrupt and redefine the future of warehousing and logistics, by understanding the needs of the end consumer and delivering high-quality, laboursaving services to clients and setting new standards in the industry.”