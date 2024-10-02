Ampion Group Selected For Propertycasualty360's 2024 Insurance Luminaries Recognition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Claims innovation recognized for earthquake training and claims litigation strategy initiatives

- Preston Boyles, CEO of Ampion GroupTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ampion Group , LLC, a leader in the insurance claims industry, has been named to PropertyCasualty360's Insurance Luminaries Class of 2024 in the category of Claims Innovation. Honorees were selected by a panel of industry experts based on their achievements in the nomination category. The selection criteria focused on impact, dedication to P&C insurance modernization, and adherence to high ethical standards.“My colleagues and I are thrilled to recognize organizations, programs, and teams that are setting the pace for the industry,” said Elana Ashanti Jefferson, editor-in-chief of PropertyCasualty360.“This year's honorees are committed to adapting to challenging conditions created by historic storms, inflation, and litigation trends.”Building a Culture of Excellence and InnovationAmpion Group's co-founders, CEO Preston Boyles and Chief Claims Officer Augustine Solino, credit the company's achievements to a culture deeply rooted in excellence and innovation.“When Augustine and I founded Ampion Group in 2019, our vision was to build a culture focused on addressing the issues that matter, while assembling a team capable of delivering meaningful impact,” said Preston Boyles, CEO of Ampion Group.“Over the past five years, we've made significant strides, including the launch of two critical initiatives-our Earthquake Training to prepare appraisal teams for major catastrophes, and a Claims Litigation Strategy team that supports carrier legal efforts. These milestones demonstrate our unwavering commitment to advancing claims solutions, which remains at the core of everything we do.”Award-Winning Solutions That Drive Industry Change"Our focus on innovation is what earned us this recognition," said Solino. "The Earthquake Training and Claims Litigation Strategy services were developed to meet pressing needs in the insurance market. With increasing litigation and the unpredictable nature of natural disasters, our programs help our clients stay ahead, ensuring they are prepared for any challenge that comes their way."Commitment to Ongoing InnovationAs Ampion Group looks toward the future, Boyles emphasized that this is just the beginning.“We are not only committed to continuing the development of these two service lines but are already exploring new opportunities to deliver even greater value. Our goal is to continually push the boundaries of what's possible in claims management, ensuring our clients have the resources and support they need to succeed.”Ampion Group's Earthquake Training Program Offerings:-California Earthquake Accreditation Training: Gain a comprehensive understanding of earthquake preparedness. Upon completion, participants earn an accreditation certificate valid for three years.-Tailored Disaster Planning and Strategy for Post-Seismic Events: Covering critical aspects of earthquake response, from initial assessments to resource allocation and partnerships with engineering experts.-Pre-Litigation and Mediation for Earthquake Claims: Learn the differences between residential and commercial losses, California's mediation laws, and how to facilitate timely resolutions.-Boots on the Ground Application: Essential for appraising earthquake damage, including preparation tips and must-have equipment.-Ampion Group will also host a free Earthquake Training Webinar on Nov. 7, 2024. Visit AmpionGroup to register and learn more.Ampion Group's Claims Litigation Strategy Services arms legal professionals with comprehensive research and expertise, bridging the gap between legal representation and restoring insured parties to pre-loss conditions. Ampion Group assist legal professionals to stay ahead of the curve and secure the best possible outcomes.About Ampion Group, LLCAmpion Group, LLC is a premier leader in the insurance claims industry, delivering world-class service and innovative solutions. Known for our expertise in complex claims, dispute resolution, and litigation strategy. We focus on highly specialized services, from appraisals and expert witness support to staffing solutions and specific peril training. Ampion Group's elite, highly trained staff makes us a trusted partner with top-tier insurers and legal professionals. Explore more at AmpionGroup.About PropertyCasualty360PropertyCasaulty360 is where agents, brokers, insurers and claims professionals can access breaking insurance news, research and data, product info, compliance and legal updates, technology developments, industry trends, and more. The website combines the established knowledge resources and news reporting capabilities from the experts at NU Property & Casualty Group with proprietary market data and relevant content aggregated from across the Web. This results in digestible and shareable information that can be immediately put into real-life practice, helping P&C professionals guide their customers through all facets of the insurance, claims and risk management process.PHOTO: Ampion Group Leadership Team (pictured left to right) Bentley Petty, Tami Petty, Christopher Young, Preston Boyles, Ashley Burbank-Boyles, Susan Jablonski, Jamie Solino, Augustine Solino, Stacy Butler, Tammy Young, and Trent Graham.

