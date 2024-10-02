ALGORHYTHM LIVE ANNOUNCES NOISE & TOYS FESTIVAL FOR MOTORSPORT AND MUSIC ENTHUSIASTS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Chris Wright, representative of AlgoRhythm LiveLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AlgoRhythm Live a, a leading entertainment production company and IHeart Radio/CT101 media is excited to announce the highly anticipated Noise & Toys Festival , taking place on November 16, 2024, from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Adelanto Plaza and Event Center (12000 Stadium Way, Adelanto, CA). This adrenaline-packed festival combines motorsport, live music, and interactive experiences for a full day of family fun.Situated in California's high desert, the Noise & Toys Festival offers a unique experience with multiple activations, games, rides, giveaways, and a culinary food court featuring dishes from top Southern California chefs. Whether you're a fan of motorsports or live music, this event has something for everyone-Terra Crew's legendary Hell Track, drift racing, driver meet-and-greets, and two stages of live music showcasing over 30 artists, including headliners Tech N9NE, The Expendables, Shoreline Mafia's Fenix Flexin, Kottonmouth Kings, Auroawave, Shwayze, Lefty Gun Play, Reason, The Gaslamp Killer, Coyotes Seedless, WifiSfuneral, Gata, and many more. A surprise special guest performance by a Grammy-winning artist will be announced live at the event. Attendees can also stop by Influencer Village, featuring top social media influencers from across the country. Tickets start at $40 and are available at NoiseandToys.Guests are encouraged to bring an unopened toy to support the festival's toy drive. Each toy donation grants a raffle ticket for a chance to win exciting prizes, including a fully tricked out customized 110 dirt bike. All ticket holders are automatically entered into the Noise & Toys Sweepstakes. No purchase is necessary to enter.For motorsport enthusiasts, the Terra Crew Hell Track offers the chance to test their off-road skills on an exhilarating course. Attendees can drive their prerunners, buggies, or drift cars, alongside professional drivers from Tokyo, Germany, and Italy, as well as the world-renowned US Drift team. Race classes include: Brorunner, Buggy Dork, Wannabe Trophy Truck, and Drift Ninja.“We're thrilled to celebrate the off-road season with this interactive, multi-faceted event,” said Chris Wright, representative of AlgoRhythm Live.“This festival brings together extreme sports fans, outdoor adventurers, and music lovers for a day filled with excitement and adventure.”In partnership with CT 101 Inc. and powered by iHeartRadio, the festival will also feature a top-notch culinary experience, with a food court showcasing the best Southern California cuisine, prepared by celebrated local chefs.Throughout the day, food trucks, off-road vendors, and merchandise booths will also be available, ensuring there's something for everyone.For more information, to purchase tickets, or to register as a driver, visit NoiseandToys or TheTerraCrew.About AlgoRhythm Live:AlgoRhythm Live is a premier event production company known for creating unforgettable live experiences that seamlessly integrate entertainment, marketing, and brand activations. Specializing in festivals, concerts, and experiential events, AlgoRhythm Live is dedicated to elevating fan engagement and organic brand exposure. Visit algorhythmlive or follow on social media @algorhythmlive_. Contact: ....About Terra Crew:Terra Crew is a Southern California-based off-road lifestyle brand committed to showcasing the diversity of the off-road community. Through its popular YouTube channel, Terra Crew documents desert adventures, races, and takeovers, promoting the off-road industry with weekly content that highlights the fun and excitement of off-roading. For more, visit Terra Crew on YouTube or follow on Instagram @terracrew.

