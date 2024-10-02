Love Rodeo Drive Luxury Shopping Launching The Sweetest Drawing In Summer 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to Help Fund Girls Design Tomorrow; earn luxury shopping gift card and exclusive entry to The Sweetest Fashion Drawing Paris to LA

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund girl cause, meaningful parties, and sweet nonprofits.In an effort to fund Girls Design Tomorrow mentoring program; Recruiting for Good is making fundraising fun by rewarding referrals with luxury shopping and the sweetest 'Rodeo Drive' fashion drawing in Summer 2025.Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes before March 1st, 2025; and earn exclusive entry for Le Fashion Games ('Win Rodeo Drive Luxury Fashion You Love').According to Recruiting for Good Sweet Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We're rewarding The Sweetest Luxury Fashion Paris to LA . If you love to own The World's best brands this is perfect for you!"AboutLove Luxury Fashion and Supporting Girls? Join The Club! Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow mentoring program. Earn The Sweetest Mix & Match Luxury Shopping Gift Cards for The World's Best Designers. Paris to LA!Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes before March 2025 and earn exclusive entry for The Sweetest Shopping Drawing; ''Win Rodeo Drive Luxury Fashion You Love.' Happening in Summer 2025. Play to Own Paris to LA!Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good (R4G) has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow, and Nonprofits! To learn more visit: Good for You + Community Too!Recruiting for Good makes fundraising fun and rewarding; participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to earn donations for favorite nonprofit, and the sweetest rewards (Fine Dining, Luxury Shopping, VIP Tix) Good for You + Community Too!Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman created Girls Design TomorrowTM in 2020; a meaningful leadership development program. Tweens are invited to participate in community gigs, and create social causes/clubs. To learn more visit Passion + Purpose + Play!

