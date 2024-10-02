Techmediabreaks Resonance Security Signs NFL Center Jake Brendel To Its Full Spectrum Cybersecurity Platform

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Resonance Security , a cybersecurity company providing full spectrum solutions protecting institutions and individuals against black hat operations and other cyberattacks exploiting vulnerabilities, today announced that it has signed San Francisco 49er's center, Jake Brendel, as a customer. Brendel has been signed to a customized VIP cybersecurity called Shockwave, which combines advanced defensive and offensive cybersecurity measures with security tools and makes it easy for users to thwart cyberattacks. According to the announcement, Brendel's package includes continual monitoring by the company's highly experienced 24/7 cybersecurity response team, a personalized EDR solution for devices, gap analysis, a security checklist with scoring, ongoing data leak detection, security reviews, phishing testing, hacker simulations, and customized cybersecurity training.

“There are thousands of cybersecurity solutions out there,” said Charles Dray, Resonance Founder and CEO.“With no guidance, no time, and limited understanding about cybersecurity, it's very challenging for high value individuals to truly manage their cybersecurity needs. It's about time that a provider does the work for the customer and delivers a full-spectrum approach to cybersecurity that makes it effortless for organizations and individuals alike. That's exactly what we've done.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Resonance Security

Resonance Security specializes in comprehensive cybersecurity software and testing solutions across various institutional sectors, start ups, and individuals. The company offers easy to use software that blends cybersecurity applications with a range of solutions including penetration testing, cloud security, smart contract audits, incident response, personalized endpoint detection and response, and customized engagements aimed at testing mobile and web applications and devices. Resonance Security caters to institutions across nearly every vertical, AI projects, blockchain projects, and individuals. Resonance was founded in March 2023 and is based in New York, New York. For more information about the company, visit

.

