Web3mediabreaks Golflync Inc. CEO Noah Dipasquale Featured In So Scottsdale Magazine

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) GolfLync Inc.

Co-Founder and CEO Noah DiPasquale was recently featured in So Scottsdale Magazine. DiPasquale, also the founder of

Epic Club , highlighted his journey from the tech to entrepreneurship, focusing on creating exclusive golfing experiences for enthusiasts. Based in Scottsdale, Epic Golf Club grants members access to over a thousand private courses worldwide, complemented by white-glove service and annual networking events. Beyond business, DiPasquale emphasizes philanthropy through the Epic Foundation, which supports Folds of Honor, HopeKids, and Youth on Course, reflecting the core values of community support and giving back.

To view the full article, visit



About GolfLync

GolfLync is the“Tinder for Golf,” matching golf games and players the way a dating app matches those looking for romance. The app helps golfer grow their golf networks and find other players with similar interests and on-course preferences.

If you like golf, you'll love GolfLync!

The app is currently available for download on both the

App Store

and

Google Play .

For more information, visit the company's website at



