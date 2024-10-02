Web3mediabreaks Golflync Inc. CEO Noah Dipasquale Featured In So Scottsdale Magazine

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
GolfLync Inc.
Co-Founder and CEO Noah DiPasquale was recently featured in So Scottsdale Magazine. DiPasquale, also the founder of
Epic golf Club , highlighted his journey from the tech industry to entrepreneurship, focusing on creating exclusive golfing experiences for enthusiasts. Based in Scottsdale, Epic Golf Club grants members access to over a thousand private courses worldwide, complemented by white-glove service and annual networking events. Beyond business, DiPasquale emphasizes philanthropy through the Epic Foundation, which supports Folds of Honor, HopeKids, and Youth on Course, reflecting the core values of community support and giving back.
To view the full article, visit
About GolfLync
GolfLync is the“Tinder for Golf,” matching golf games and players the way a dating app matches those looking for romance. The app helps golfer grow their golf networks and find other players with similar interests and on-course preferences.
If you like golf, you'll love GolfLync!
The app is currently available for download on both the
App Store
and
Google Play .
For more information, visit the company's website at
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to GolfLync are available in the company's newsroom at
About Web3MediaWire
Web3MediaWire
(“W3MW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the next generation of internet technologies. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, W3MW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, W3MW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. W3MW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from Web3MediaWire, text“Web3” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Web3MediaWire website applicable to all content provided by W3MW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
Web3MediaWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]
Web3MediaWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN02102024000224011066ID1108740322
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.