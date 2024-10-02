Investornewsbreaks N2OFF Inc. (NASDAQ: NITO) Board Approves Key Initiatives Designed To Increase Shareholder Value

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) N2OFF (NASDAQ: NITO) (FSE: 80W) , a clean-tech company engaged in sustainable solutions for and innovation for the agritech space, is undertaking key strategic initiatives. According to the announcement, the initiatives include spin-off clean-tech activities, the of a computationally advanced

drug-discovery company and the securing of a €6

million line of credit. These initiatives were approved by the company's board of directors and are intended to maximize shareholder value.

“I am proud to lead a company driven by an exceptional team and a forward-thinking board,” said N2OFF CEO David Palach in the press release.“I believe these strategic decisions should not only enhance our position in the clean-tech and pharmaceutical sectors but will also deliver long-term value to our stockholders.”

To view the full press release, visit

About N2OFF Inc.

N2OFF (formerly known as Save Foods Inc.) is a clean-tech company engaged in sustainable solutions for energy and innovation in the agritech industry. Through its operational activities, the company delivers integrated solutions for sustainable energy, greenhouse-gas-emissions reduction and safety, quality solutions for the agritech market. NTWO OFF Ltd., one of N2OFF's majority-owned Israeli subsidiaries, aims to contribute by tackling greenhouse-gas emissions, offering a pioneering solution to mitigate nitrous oxide (N2O) emissions, a potent greenhouse gas with 310 times the global warming impact of carbon dioxide. NTWO OFF aims to promote agricultural practices that are both environmentally friendly and economically viable. N2OFF recently entered the solar PV market and will provide funding to Solterra Renewable Energy Ltd. for its current project with total capacity of 111 MWp, as well as potential future projects. Save Foods, one of N2OFF's majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, focuses on post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetables to control and prevent pathogen contamination. N2OFF also has a minority ownership in Plantify Foods Inc., a Canadian company listed on the TSX.V that offers a wide range of clean-label healthy food options. For more information about the company, please visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to N2OFF are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN