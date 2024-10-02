Fire Crews Contain Blaze In Amman, No Casualties Reported
10/2/2024 2:10:41 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, October 2 (Petra) – Specialized firefighting crews from the East Amman Defense Directorate, alongside Police
forces, managed a fire that broke out on Wednesday inside a store and an adjacent hangar containing building materials and petroleum
products in the Juwaida area.
The Public Security Directorate's media
spokesperson reported that the firefighting teams were able to extinguish the fire, which spanned an area of 200 meters, controlling it and preventing its spread to nearby areas.
The spokesperson confirmed that no casualties resulted from the fire, and an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the incident.
