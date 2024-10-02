عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fire Crews Contain Blaze In Amman, No Casualties Reported

Fire Crews Contain Blaze In Amman, No Casualties Reported


10/2/2024 2:10:41 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, October 2 (Petra) – Specialized firefighting crews from the East Amman Defense Directorate, alongside Police forces, managed a fire that broke out on Wednesday inside a store and an adjacent hangar containing building materials and petroleum products in the Juwaida area.
The Public Security Directorate's media spokesperson reported that the firefighting teams were able to extinguish the fire, which spanned an area of 200 meters, controlling it and preventing its spread to nearby areas.
The spokesperson confirmed that no casualties resulted from the fire, and an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the incident.

MENAFN02102024000117011021ID1108740303


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search