Fire Crews Contain Blaze In Amman, No Casualties Reported

Amman, October 2 (Petra) – Specialized firefighting crews from the East Amman Defense Directorate, alongside forces, managed a fire that broke out on Wednesday inside a store and an adjacent hangar containing building materials and products in the Juwaida area.The Public Security Directorate's spokesperson reported that the firefighting teams were able to extinguish the fire, which spanned an area of 200 meters, controlling it and preventing its spread to nearby areas.The spokesperson confirmed that no casualties resulted from the fire, and an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the incident.