Ministry Calls For Collective Action On Energy Transition, Climate Finance

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 2 (Petra) -- Secretary General of the Ministry of and Mineral Resources, Amani Azzam, underscored the need for joint efforts to promote sustainable energy initiatives and develop innovative financing solutions to boost economic opportunities and decarbonization efforts.The forum, now in its fourth edition, aims to bolster private sector involvement in regional energy and climate strategies while showcasing successful sustainable energy initiatives.Speaking at the "Energy and Climate Business Forum," held on the sidelines of Cairo Sustainable Energy Week on Wednesday, Azzam emphasized the importance of regional cooperation to tackle climate challenges. The forum was organized by the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM), co-chaired by Jordan and the European Union, and brought together over 40 countries from the Mediterranean region.Azzam noted that the Union for the Mediterranean has played a vital role in fostering dialogue and collaboration between member countries. Jordan's co-presidency with the European Union, she added, aligns with the European Neighborhood Policy, aiming to address the aspirations of southern Mediterranean nations.The Secretary General highlighted the importance of energy transition, applauding the outcomes of the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28), which underscored the need for a fair and regulated system for renewable energy and climate finance.Azzam also pointed out that challenges from climate change pose a threat to regional stability, security, and prosperity, urging greater collaboration on energy and climate initiatives.Azzam emphasized the forum's goal to enhance private sector participation in energy transition strategies and climate adaptation, calling on stakeholders to explore new financing mechanisms, share technological advancements, and support regional integration.The Secretary General also highlighted green hydrogen and energy storage technologies as key drivers for decarbonization and energy reliability. She stressed the need to involve youth and women in leading climate initiatives to ensure a fair and inclusive energy transition.Jordan, Azzam said, is committed to increasing its reliance on renewable energy through strategic initiatives. These include promoting the country as a hub for green energy production and export, advancing legislation for green hydrogen production, and improving energy efficiency across sectors. She also pointed to Jordan's leadership in the shift toward electric transportation.Azzam concluded by emphasizing the importance of maintaining regional security and peace to achieve shared visions and optimize the use of natural resources through joint projects across borders.