Thailand PM Arrives In Doha

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Prime of the Kingdom of Thailand Paetongtarn Shinawatra arrived in Doha on Wednesday to take part in the the 3rd Asia Cooperation Dialogue Summit.

Shinawatra and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi and the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to Qatar Sira Swangsilpa.

