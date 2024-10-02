عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amir Receives Written Message From Egyptian President

Amir Receives Written Message From Egyptian President


10/2/2024 2:10:35 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a written message from his brother, President of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, pertaining to bilateral relations.
The message was received by HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi during a meeting on Wednesday with Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the State of Qatar Amr Kamal El-Din El-Sherbiny.

MENAFN02102024000067011011ID1108740294


Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search