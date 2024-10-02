Amir Receives Written Message From Egyptian President

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a written message from his brother, President of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, pertaining to bilateral relations. The message was received by HE of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi during a meeting on Wednesday with Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the State of Qatar Amr Kamal El-Din El-Sherbiny.

