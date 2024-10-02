Truck Accident Lawyer John Giddens Named To 2025 Best Lawyers In America® List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

JACKSON, MS – Giddens Law Firm is pleased to announce that Mississippi truck accident lawyer John Giddens has been included in the 2025 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America®.

This is the first year Giddens has been recognized for his work in truck accident and personal injury law. He was listed in two categories – Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs and Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs.

Since 1999, Giddens has been helping injury throughout Mississippi with their personal injury lawsuits. He has extensive experience in several areas of personal injury law and a highly successful track record, including leading counsel in multi-million dollar medical malpractice, premises liability, product liability, and personal injury cases.

Giddens has been named a Mid-South Super Lawyer by Super Lawyers magazine. He was also named one of the Top 100 Trial Lawyers in America by the America Trial Lawyers Association, one of Mississippi's 10 Best by the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys, and is a member of the National Association of Distinguished Counsel. He was named a Fellow of the American Association for Justice's National College of Advocacy. He is a member of the Mississippi Association for Justice and the American Association for Justice.

Since 1983, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Lawyers on The Best Lawyers in America® list are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers based on professional expertise and undergo an authentication process to ensure they are in current practice and in good standing. To be considered, lawyers must have at least ten years of experience practicing law.

About Giddens Law Firm, P.A.

Founded in 1999, Giddens Law Firm, P.A. has built an exceptional reputation throughout Mississippi for its relentless representation of those who suffered an injury caused by someone's negligence. The personal injury firm has won millions in settlements and verdicts for their clients injured in car, truck, motorcycle, slip and falls, and other accidents.

About Giddens Law Firm, P.A.

Since 1999, Giddens Law Firm has been fighting hard on the behalf of injury victims throughout Mississippi. As part of our commitment to our clients, we always try to respond as quickly and carefully as possible to your legal needs. We temper the speed of our service with the need to be thorough. Here at Giddens Law Firm, we strive to take care of your needs quickly and correctly.

