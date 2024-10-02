Study: Most People Distrust AI Voice-Overs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Amsterdam, Netherlands – The biggest European voice casting service Voice Over Agency conducted an extensive survey on how consumers perceive AI voice-overs. The results are clear: a staggering 81% of the 3,500 respondents stated that they can immediately tell if a voice is AI-generated. Of this group, 86% found AI voices to be unnatural and cold, leading them to view the message as unreliable.

It's also noteworthy that 94% of respondents said they do find a human voice-over trustworthy. This group indicated that they are more likely to buy a product or use a service when the message is delivered by a real voice. In fact, 75% of respondents stated they aren't convinced at all by an AI voice, even if the message content is identical to that delivered by a human voice.

Emotion and nuance remain essential

The study further revealed that 76% of consumers believe AI voices lack emotion and nuance, making them come across as impersonal. Additionally, 69% said that AI voices often sound repetitive, which causes irritation when listening to longer segments such as instructional videos or podcasts. One in three respondents even mentioned that they find AI voices so unpleasant that they turn off audio clips as soon as they suspect the voice is AI-generated.

Human voices sell better

According to the survey, 78% of consumers are more likely to take action in response to ads or product presentations when a human voice-over is used. AI voices, according to respondents, fail to evoke the necessary emotions to create a connection with the product or service. Of those who said they prefer listening to human voices, 63% found the voice to be a key factor in making purchasing decisions.

Moreover, 81% of respondents stated they prefer customer support through a human voice rather than AI systems. This group reported feeling ignored and frustrated when an AI voice fails to adequately respond to their questions or needs. This highlights that human interaction still dominates, especially in customer service-oriented industries.

Professional voice-overs remain popular

The survey also revealed that 67% of professional voice-over artists have not experienced a drop in income due to the rise of AI voices. In fact, 59% of this group stated their client portfolio has even expanded, especially for jobs where a personal touch is crucial, such as commercials, documentaries, and radio work. Currently, AI is mainly being used for simpler tasks like standard instructions and automated messages.

Additionally, 72% of professional voice-over artists believe the unique quality of human voices will become even more important as AI voices increasingly take over repetitive and low-paying work. It's also noteworthy that 88% of companies that use voice-overs said they still prefer human voices for marketing purposes, as they come across as more trustworthy and authentic.

AI voices are no serious competition for human voice-overs

While AI voice-overs are becoming more common, 70% of consumers expressed concern about the impact of AI on the authenticity of content. A full 68% said they believe AI voices reduce the quality of the experience, especially in emotionally charged messages. And 92% of respondents agreed that a human voice still makes a crucial difference in the credibility of what is being conveyed.

According to 77% of respondents, the future of the professional voice-over industry remains strong, particularly in sectors where personal connection and persuasion are essential.

The study was conducted among 3,500 respondents based on audio clips and is representative across gender.

Source:

About Voice Over Agency

Voice Over Agency is part of the Amsterdam-based company Stemmenbureau VC and founded by Dave Leusink. Our ambition is to be the modern voice agency of the Netherlands. This is reflected in our hands-on mentality and a pleasant voice file with modern voice-overs at very reasonable voice over rates . Want to know more? Call, chat or visit us by appointment.

Contact Voice Over Agency

Website:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.