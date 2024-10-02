Baker Tilly's Buzzhouse Podcast: Sustainability In Multifamily Housing Development

(MENAFN- 3BL) Baker Tilly's podcast series specifically for professionals in the multifamily

On this episode of BuzzHouse, hosts Donald Bernards and Garrick Gibson sit down with Nate Helbach, founder and CEO of Neutral, a regenerative development company that crafts financially responsible, sustainable living spaces. Over the course of the episode, Don and Garrick talk with Nate about the thesis he utilizes for Neutral's strategy, the philosophy and benefits of using sustainable materials like mass timber, Neutral's use of sources and more. Press play and discover this informative and enlightening episode!

Special guest

Nate Helbach , Neutral

Nate Helbach is managing partner and CEO at Neutral, leading financing, product development, and construction of the company's low-, mid- and high-rise developments. Nate developed a thesis to redefine conventional development strategies and mitigate the harmful effects of the built environment in our ecosystem while studying finance and sustainability in college. Nate founded Neutral based on this thesis in 2020 and continuously seeks to evolve and innovate new sustainable development methods to rejuvenate our built environment. Nate's experience working for a Midwest developer, who managed 2,000 units and developed an average of 400 units per year, allows him to apply his expertise in financial modeling, capital raising, investor relations, deal structuring, Midwest market analysis, insurance management, development project management and innovative building design to Neutral's continued success.

Multifamily housing resources

For articles, webinars and additional resources for developers, housing authorities, property managers, state housing credit agencies and lenders, visit Baker Tilly's multifamily housing page.