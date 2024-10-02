Dow And Ducks Unlimited Announce Expanded Partnership To Restore And Conserve Natural Habitats

(MENAFN- 3BL)



Building upon more than 70 years of local collaboration, Dow and Ducks Unlimited embark on a multi-year, multi-national partnership.

The initial projects include restoration of a wildlife refuge in Michigan, U.S.A., habitat conservation in Alberta, Canada, and developing publicly available tools. This follows the announcement of Dow's new Water & Nature strategy, including a target to conserve 50,000 acres by 2050.

MIDLAND, Mich., October 2, 2024 /3BL/ - With a shared commitment to supporting healthy ecosystems, Dow (NYSE: DOW) and Ducks Unlimited (DU), a recognized world leader in conservation, are announcing a new multi-year collaboration to positively impact water and nature ecosystems throughout North America. Their work together will aim to restore habitat and enhance biodiversity through impactful planning and innovative solutions.

Funding for this enhanced partnership was made possible by the Dow Company Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dow which strives to promote social change and address global challenges through charitable contributions aligned to building thriving communities, equitable access to STEM and skilled trades and a more sustainable future for all.

The organizations have outlined initial projects spanning the next three years:



The restoration effort of key acreage in the Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge, one of Michigan's largest managed wetland complexes located at the confluence of Tittabawassee, Shiawassee, Cass and Flint Rivers, aims to increase biodiversity, improve water quality and enhance flood storage capacity for improved resiliency.

On the Saginaw Bay, a coastal marsh restoration effort known as the Bayshore Birds Project will help filter nutrients and sediment from the surrounding agricultural landscape, helping create a larger wetland footprint and providing extensive habitat for waterfowl and wildlife.

In the Prairie Pothole Region of Alberta, Canada, the primary breeding area for North American waterfowl and other grassland-dependent birds, a conservation effort will substantially expand upon the high-value wildlife of the nearby Ellis Bird Farm. Additionally, they plan to develop publicly available tools that support long-term success in sustainable land use planning and management.

“Ducks Unlimited is a recognized world leader in conservation and their expertise in how to realize ideal conservation outcomes offers tremendous value when exploring nature-based solutions for our sites and communities,” says Andre Argenton, chief sustainability officer and vice president of environment, health and safety at Dow.“We are on an ambitious journey, and we need organizations such as Ducks Unlimited to come alongside us. Holistic climate protection is about working beyond our own operations-collaboration is critical.”

Over 70 years ago the first collaboration between the Organizations took place through a local DU chapter in Texas and Dow employees from a nearby site. Over the past several decades, local collaborations have continued through the dedicated efforts of DU members and Dow employees. Most recently, Dow and DU came together to drive sustainability and conservation in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, benefitting wildlife and waterfowl habitat, water quality and outdoor recreation across approximately 2,030 acres of coastal freshwater wetlands between Cameron Prairie and Lacassine National Wildlife Refuges in Louisiana.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Dow, Inc., whose unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship is making a profound impact on the restoration of our vital water resources and natural habitats for wildlife and waterfowl,” said Ducks Unlimited CEO, Adam Putnam.“Their investments not only strengthen the resilience of our ecosystems across North America but also support the communities and wildlife that depend on them. Collaboration is key to ensuring that these precious landscapes thrive for generations to come.”

In the past few months, both Organizations have made milestone announcements related to natural resource conservation. In May, Dow announced a new Water & Nature strategy and targets that include a robust sustainable land management approach and habitat conservation commitments. That same month, DU announced a milestone achievement of delivering one million acres of conservation across North America in a single year (2023).

