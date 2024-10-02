HSF PARTNER FLOR De CAÑA ESTABLISHES ITS COMMITMENT TO HSF’S MISSION

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HSF (Hispanic Scholarship Fund), the nation's leading organization supporting Hispanic higher education, is pleased to announce a generous donation of $40,000 from Flor de Caña, a premium rum producer renowned for its sustainable practices, to directly support HSF's mission of providing scholarships and support services to Hispanic American students across the United States.

Flor de Caña's commitment to empowering communities and fostering education aligns seamlessly with HSF's core values. By partnering with HSF, Flor de Caña demonstrates its dedication to making a tangible difference in the lives of Hispanic students, ensuring they have the resources needed to pursue their academic goals and succeed.

"We are deeply grateful to Flor de Caña for their generous contribution to HSF," said Fidel A. Vargas, President & CEO, HSF. "This donation will directly impact the lives of Hispanic Scholars, providing them with the support services and opportunities they need to excel academically and achieve their dreams. Together with Flor de Caña, we are creating a brighter future for Hispanic communities across the nation."

As the world's first Carbon Neutral and Fair Trade certified spirit, Flor de Caña's donation underscores its commitment to social responsibility and creating positive change. By investing in education through HSF, Flor de Caña is not only supporting individual students but also contributing to the advancement of Hispanic communities.

For more information about HSF and its impact, please visit HSF.net.

About HSFFounded in 1975, HSF (Hispanic Scholarship Fund) empowers students and parents with the knowledge and resources to successfully complete a higher education, while providing support services and scholarships to as many exceptional students, Scholars, and Alumni as possible. HSF strives to make college education a top priority for every family across the nation, mobilizing communities to proactively advance that goal-each individual, over a lifetime, in every way they can. HSF also seeks to give its Scholars all the tools they need to do well in their course work, graduate, enter, and excel in a profession, help lead our nation going forward, and mentor the generations to come. As one of the nation's leading nonprofit organizations, HSF has awarded over $756 million in scholarships and provides a broad range of programs and support services for students, parents, HSF Scholars, and HSF Alumni. For more information about HSF, please visit

Flor de Caña is a premium rum brand and the world's first Carbon Neutral and Fair Trade certified spirit. From an 1890 family estate, it's distilled with 100% renewable energy and naturally aged at the base of an active volcano without sugar or artificial ingredients. The brand is recognized as a global leader in sustainability, receiving distinctions such as“World's Most Sustainable Rum Brand” (USA),“Ethical Award” (UK) and“Sustainable Spirits Producer” (France).

