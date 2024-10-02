Detroit Secures 2028 NCAA® Division I Men’S Basketball Regional

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) City Continues Storied Legacy of Attracting NCAA Championships

DETROIT, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA®) announced today that Detroit will host the 2028 NCAA Division I Men's Regional at Little Caesars Arena on March 24 and 26, 2028, further solidifying the city's reputation as a premier destination for collegiate sports.



“From the record-breaking 2024 Draft in April to the Division I Men's Basketball Midwest Regional in March, this has been a historic year for Detroit,” said Dave Beachnau, Executive Director of the Detroit Sports Commission (DSC).“We're grateful to the NCAA staff and committee for entrusting the DSC, our host institutions and partners with another Midwest Regional. This opportunity allows us to continue building momentum, showcase Detroit as a premier sports destination, and make a lasting impact on our community.”

This announcement follows Detroit's selection as the host city for the 2028 Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament, taking place at Little Caesars Arena from March 1-5, 2028, marking the first time the tournament will be held in Detroit.

Detroit's success as a top host city is driven by its world-class venues, strong community collaboration, and proven track record. In 2027, Ford Field will host the NCAA Men's Final Four®, with the national semifinals on April 3 and the championship game on April 5.

The city has a longstanding history of delivering successful NCAA events. Little Caesars Arena hosted the sold-out 2018 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament, drew over 100,000 fans for the 2022 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, and attracted more than 37,000 attendees for the 2024 NCAA Men's Basketball Midwest Regional.

Co-hosted by the DSC, Oakland (MI) University, and University of Detroit Mercy, the Regional will take place at Little Caesars Arena on March 24 and 26, 2028.

"Oakland University is excited to once again partner with the Detroit Sports Commission to host another NCAA Championship event,” said Steve Waterfield, Oakland University Director of Athletics.“The 2028 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament will bring fans from across the country to Detroit where they will experience a first-class event and see first-hand what makes Detroit a world class sports city."

“We appreciate the opportunity to work with Oakland University and the Detroit Sports Commission on NCAA national events like the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament,” said Robert Vowels University of Detroit Mercy Director of Athletics. It is a tremendous honor and privilege especially since as a University we have a proud history of hosting a number of NCAA Championships in the City of Detroit. The visibility and recognition of a premiere tournament on a national stage is exciting for the University, alumni, fans, and friends of the program.”

“We're thrilled about the opportunity for Little Caesars Arena and the City of Detroit to host the 2028 NCAA Men's Basketball Regionals,” said Ryan Gustafson, President and CEO, Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. "Little Caesars Arena is a world-class venue that has been home to some incredible moments over the past seven years. We're appreciative of the NCAA for continuing to entrust in our organization to host these events, and we look forward to creating a great experience for the fans and student-athletes."

“As Detroit's premier live entertainment company, 313 Presents, in partnership with the Detroit Sports Commission and host institutions – Oakland University and the University of Detroit Mercy – are honored for Little Caesars Arena to be selected to host the 2028 NCAA Men's Basketball Regional,” said 313 Presents President Howard Handler.“With this announcement, 2028 will be an epic year for us to showcase the best in collegiate athletics while providing memorable experiences for the student-athletes, coaches and fans at our world-class venue.”

Since its inception in 2001, the DSC has consistently secured a wide range of NCAA events for Detroit, including:



NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling Championships: 2007, 2022,

NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Midwest Regional: 2008, 2024, 2028

NCAA Men's Final Four: 2009, 2027

NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Frozen Four: 2010, 2020*

NCAA Division I Men's Basketball First and Second Rounds: 2013, 2018, 2021^

NCAA National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championships: 2009, 2011, 2013, 2020*, 2024

NCAA National Collegiate Men's and Women's Fencing Championships: 2020*

NCAA Division II Women's Golf Championships: 2021 NCAA Division II Men's Golf Championships: 2022

* Awarded to Detroit, but canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

^ Awarded to Detroit, but the 2021 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament was held in Indianapolis, Indiana, and the surrounding area due to the COVID-19 pandemic

As part of the NCAA's current bidding cycle, 88 of their 90 annual championships, including preliminary and regional competitions, were up for bid from fall 2026 through spring 2028. In February, the DSC submitted bids for four key events, including the 2028 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball First/Second Rounds, 2028 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Regionals, 2028 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, and the 2028 NCAA Division II Women's Basketball Championship.

