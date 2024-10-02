Space Force Association Announces Development Of 'USSF: DELTA 7' A TV Series Showcasing USSF Missions And Personnel

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- News Provided By: Karen Lawrie,The Space Force Association is thrilled to announce the creation of a groundbreaking new television series, USSF: DELTA 7, which will spotlight the heroic efforts of United States Space Force (USSF) personnel in missions and storylines that inspire, entertain and educate.About the Series:USSF: DELTA 7 is an eight-hour limited series crafted specifically for streaming platforms. The story, set just a few years into the future, begins with a shocking terrorist act targeting the White House, leading to a daring defense operation by the USSF. However, the story takes an even darker turn when this attack is linked to the seemingly impossible theft of America's most advanced classified spy satellite, prior to its launch. As the Space Force comes under direct threat, its ability to protect America's-and the world's-access to space hangs in the balance.The series follows USSF Delta 7 leading a Joint Task Force composed of elite agents from the Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI), National Security Agency (NSA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and the Nuclear Emergency Support Team (NEST). This diverse team of Space Force Guardians and military professionals working with international allies, must race against time to identify, locate, and neutralize a hidden and formidable enemy before it can execute a devastating second strike, with the aim of achieving total control of the space domain.From the Pentagon and Patrick Space Force Base, to NORAD, Vandenberg, Schriever, and Kaena Point, USSF: DELTA 7 takes audiences on a global journey, offering a sobering and realistic glimpse into how our civilization has become reliant on space-and how vulnerable it has become as a result.Series Goals:USSF: DELTA 7 aims to be the first television series to provide audiences worldwide with an exhilarating, authentic portrayal of the USSF. The show will reshape public perception of the Space Force, highlighting its vital role in maintaining America's military strength in the 21st century. Additionally, the series is envisioned to inspire a new generation of Guardians, much like Top Gun did for naval aviators.Series Creators & Writers:The series is penned by Judith and Garfield Reeves-Stevens, New York Times bestselling novelists and award-winning television writers and producers. Renowned for their military techno-thriller novels, the Reeves-Stevens duo has written best-selling books such as Icefire, Quicksilver, Freefall, and the critically acclaimed miniseries, Race to Mars. Authors of multiple Star Trek novels, they have also acted as writers and co-producers of the fourth season of Star Trek: Enterprise.Executive Producer:George Paige is the acclaimed film and tv producer leading the development of USSF: DELTA 7 as one of several projects in association with the Space Force Association. His other projects, reflecting his ongoing passion for space exploration, include SPACE HORIZONS, an educational initiative with the University of San Diego to provide credit and certification to space professionals and 100 YEARS OF SPACEFLIGHT marking 2026 as the Centennial Anniversary of Robert H. Goddard's first liquid fuel rocket launch.Technical Consultant:Col. Bill“Hippie” Woolf, USAF (Ret.), founder and CEO of the Space Force Association, serves as the technical consultant for USSF: DELTA 7. With a distinguished 24-year career as a space weapons officer, Col. Woolf's expertise in bringing spacepower to combatant commands globally is invaluable to the authenticity of the series.USSF: DELTA 7 is set to redefine how audiences perceive the USSF and its mission to protect and secure our nation's interests in space. Stay tuned for further announcements regarding the series release and distribution.About The Space Force Association:The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.For Media Inquiries, Please Contact:Karen LawrieVisit us on social media:FacebookLinkedInInstagramYouTube

Karen Lawrie



...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.