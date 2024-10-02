SOUTHERN VETERINARY PARTNERS RANKED #11 IN AMERICA's MOST LOVED WORKPLACES BY NEWSWEEK

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SVP Recognized as #1 in Veterinary Care on this year's list

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Veterinary Partners is excited to announce that it has been named to America's Most Loved Workplaces list by Newsweek for the third consecutive year. This prestigious honor recognizes companies that put employee happiness and workplace culture at the forefront of their business success.

Ranking #11 out of the top 200 companies in the US, and #1 in veterinary care, SVP joins the ranks with companies like Edmunds, Hilton, First Watch, Taylormade Golf, DaVita and more.

Dr. Jay Price, SVP CEO and Founder, recognizes that this award reflects the teams' collective dedication and ongoing commitment to creating a positive, inclusive and engaging work environment for each other.

"We are thrilled to, for a third time, be named among America's Most Loved Workplaces by Newsweek," Dr. Price said. "The heartbeat of SVP are the amazing people who work together every day to ensure that our clients and their pets are served with the best care possible. That starts with taking care of our teammates–ensuring they have the support and resources they need to thrive and a collaborative, rewarding culture that promotes growth and wellbeing.”

Newsweek's annual America's Most Loved Workplaces list highlights organizations where employees feel genuinely appreciated, respected and empowered. The selection is based on data from surveys of company employees covering how workers feel about their future at the company, career achievement, how much company values align with teammate values, respect at all levels and the level of collaboration. In addition, areas such as inclusion, diversity, equity and belonging, career development and company leadership were identified and analyzed in relation to the five critical areas measured.

As a leader in the animal health industry, SVP constantly innovates its programs and benefits to best serve its 10,000+ teammates across the country. This includes offering competitive pay, flexibility, industry-leading PTO and bonus programs, as well as professional development in the form of advanced clinical and leadership training, continuing education, a paid credentialed veterinary technician program, robust doctor mentorship experience and distinct career pathways for professional growth.

Senior Vice President of Human Resources Director Nikki Rogers said, "This recognition continues to motivate us to champion a workplace culture built on trust, mutual respect and growth opportunities. We believe that a thriving team directly contributes to the success of their clients and their community."

Earlier this year, SVP was recertified as a Certified Most Loved Workplace® and was recognized by U.S. News and World Report Best Companies to Work For Awards, ranking in the Overall and Health Services categories, as well as securing a top 10 spot for Top Work Environment in Health Services.

The recognition of SVP as a top employer, both regionally and nationally, is growing. Other recent award recognitions include:



A six-time Inc. 5000 "Fastest Growing Companies in America" awardee (2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023)

Birmingham Business Journal Best Place to Work in the large company category (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

Inc. 5000 Regional Southeast (2022, 20223 and 2024) Inc. Power Partner (2022) and Inc. Best in Business (2023)

For more information about SVP and career opportunities, visit svp.ve .

For the full Newsweek list of 2024's America's Most Loved Workplaces, please visit here

About SVP

Southern Veterinary Partners (SVP) is a veterinarian-owned and managed network of animal hospitals with the common mission of providing best-in-class personalized veterinary care with exceptional client experiences. We're based in Birmingham, AL, but the heartbeat of SVP is in the 400+ animal hospitals and 10,000+ teammates across the country. Providing integrated support, our Home Office resources enable our hospital teams to focus on what matters most – the medicine and caring for their patients. Each day is truly a partnership (hence, the“P” in SVP). Driving our culture of meaningful partnerships are our WAG values – Work Together, Amaze, and Grow, which has led to being recognized across several awards, including 10 categories in Most Loved Workplaces in 2024. For more information, visit .

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 90-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the only certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI's research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.





