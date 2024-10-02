Insurance Can Make Or Break Preventing Cancer Or Finding It Early

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Here's why that's a problem.

Alexandria, Va., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Early Detection = Better Outcomes, but not everyone has equitable access to routine screenings and medical care to prevent cancer or detect it early. That's according to the Prevent Cancer Foundation's® 2024 Early Detection Survey, which revealed not having insurance remains a significant obstacle for people in staying up to date on routine cancer screenings. Results show U.S. adults without health insurance are over two times more likely than insured adults to say they haven't had a routine medical appointment or cancer screening in the last year. Adults in the U.S. without health insurance face significant barriers to preventive care, which means they may miss out on the benefits of early detection, including less extensive treatment, more treatment options and better chances of survival.

Uninsured adults cite cost as the top reason for being behind on their routine cancer screenings. In contrast, U.S. adults with insurance do not see cost as a significant barrier-it is their fifth most common reason for being behind. Instead, insured adults who are behind on screenings name reasons like not knowing they need to be screened (46%), not having a family history of the disease (38%) and not having any symptoms (34%).

The type of cancer screening doesn't seem to make a difference-uninsured adults are consistently less likely to be screened compared to adults with health insurance:

Adults ages 45 and older without health insurance said they are behind on their colorectal cancer screening more than twice as often (71%) as adults of the same age with health insurance coverage (33%).

Women ages 40 and older without health insurance said they are behind on their breast cancer screening two times as often (63%) as eligible women with health insurance coverage (30%).

Women without health insurance coverage reported being behind on their cervical cancer screening over one and a half times as often (67%) as women with health insurance coverage (41%).

Sixty-nine percent (69%) of men without health insurance coverage said they are behind on their testicular cancer check, compared to less than half (48%) of men with health insurance coverage.

These contrasts underscore the challenges uninsured populations face in accessing preventive care. They also reflect the broader issues that arise when health care access is tied to employment. U.S. adults who are employed with paid time off (PTO) more often reported having a routine medical appointment or cancer screening than employed adults who do not have PTO. Sixty-eight percent (68%) of full-time employees with PTO say they've had a routine medical appointment or cancer screening compared to only 43% of full-time employees without PTO. In the U.S., workplace benefits-or lack thereof-extend beyond the office, with a significant impact on people's health.

“Our recent findings reveal a critical and persistent gap in cancer screenings among uninsured adults,” said Jody Hoyos, CEO of the Prevent Cancer Foundation.“Routine screenings are not a luxury that should depend on employment or insurance-they are essential for preventing cancer or detecting it early, when treatment is more likely to be successful. The Foundation firmly believes that everyone deserves an equal opportunity to stay ahead of cancer through prevention and early detection, and we are committed to addressing these disparities to ensure that every individual, regardless of their financial situation, can achieve better outcomes for their health.”

If you do not have health insurance, the Prevent Cancer Foundation shares resources available to locate free and low-cost medical care near you. In addition to providing routine screenings for different types of cancer, some programs offer testing for other conditions, such as hepatitis B or C, that may increase your risk of developing cancer. They also may provide access to vaccinations, such as human papillomavirus (HPV) and hepatitis B vaccines, which can help reduce your risk for certain cancers.

To find out the routine cancer screenings you need at every age, visit preventcancer.org/screenings . To enroll in health insurance through the marketplace, visit . Open enrollment begins November 1.

Information and resources on all cancer types studied in the 2024 Early Detection Survey -including information on relevant screenings-can be found at .

*The cancer screenings studied in this survey were for breast cancer, cervical cancer, colorectal cancer, lung cancer, oral cancer, prostate cancer, skin cancer and testicular cancer.

About the Prevent Cancer Foundation®

The Prevent Cancer Foundation® is the only U.S.-based nonprofit organization solely dedicated to cancer prevention and early detection. Through research, education, outreach and advocacy, we have helped countless people avoid a cancer diagnosis or detect their cancer early enough to be successfully treated. We are driven by a vision of a world where cancer is preventable, detectable and beatable for all.

The Foundation is rising to meet the challenge of reducing cancer deaths by 40% by 2035. To achieve this, we are committed to investing $20 million for innovative technologies to detect cancer early and advance multi-cancer screening, $10 million to expand cancer screening and vaccination access to medically underserved communities, and $10 million to educate the public about screening and vaccination options.

For more information, please visit .

