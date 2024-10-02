IBCA Chess C'ship For Blind: Zsilzova-Lisenko, Rachis Michal Maintain Their Lead

(MENAFN- IANS) Bangalore, Oct 2 (IANS) Top seed Zsilzova-Lisenko Lubov maintained her 100 per cent record, scoring five points and is leading the race in the women's section at the end of the 5th round, while Racis Michal was on top in the junior section with 3.5 points in the 12th IBCA Women and Junior Chess Championship 2024 here on Wednesday.

With the action resuming on Day 5 after a rest day on Tuesday, the players were rested and refreshed and moved the chess pieces with the purpose of making the most of their utmost opportunities, displaying their skills and determination.

In the women's category, WIM Zsiltzova Lisenko Luubov of Ukraine played King Pawn Opening with white pieces against Jessica T. Lauser of the USA. Jessica selected the pawn gambit variation of the Scandinavian Defence and launched a kingside attack. The defending champion WIM Zsiltzova maintained a solid defense and from the beginning, she held the position and won the game on the 33rd move.

On the second board, Trynska Emilia of Poland played with the white pieces against Muratova Aliya of Kazakhstan. The game began with a Sicilian Opening but eventually transitioned into a French Defense. Emilia had a better position from the beginning and on the 26th move, she forced her opponent to give up a piece. Despite Aliya's efforts to fight for equality, she ultimately agreed to her defeat on the 57th move.

In the Junior Section, on the top board, Kuanyshuly Nurgisa of Kazakhstan played with the white pieces against Racis Michal of Poland. The players chose the Sicilian Richter-Rauzer Opening. Nurgisa played very carefully and made timely piece exchanges. Although Michal had a better position in the middle game, Nurgisa played beautifully and was able to secure a draw.

On the second board in the Junior section, Julia Salamon of Poland played Queen's Gambit opening with white pieces against John Harris Sujin of India. John declined the gambit and converted it into Tartakower Defence. He tried equalised the position. But Salamon waited for a perfect opportunity and struck in the end game.