Harvard Chan Executive Education Launches New Global Public Health Leadership Program With Emeritus

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Harvard Chan Executive Education launches new Global Public Leadership Program with Emeritus - applications being accepted now for December 2024 start

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Harvard T. H. Chan School Executive Education Launches the Global Public Health Leadership ProgramThe five- to six-month executive program equips health professionals with an understanding of the innovative approaches and emerging opportunities that can drive meaningful outcomes.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health's Executive and Continuing Education announces the launch of its five- to six-month Global Public Health Leadership Program. The program is designed to help public health and healthcare professionals develop skills in leadership, data analysis, risk assessment, and evidence-based decision making to strengthen health systems and promote equity. Enrollment is now open for a December 2024 start.According to Healthcare Dive, US$360 billion is the estimated annual savings from the use of artificial intelligence in the healthcare industry. Public health leaders must respond effectively to such advancements and risks to ensure ethical, secure, and accessible public health solutions. This program equips participants with the ability to navigate emergent opportunities with a robust perspective on leveraging data to form recommendations, garnering stakeholder alignment, and influencing strategies on varying levels of policy and political context."Today's evolving public health landscape, shaped by the pandemic, makes it crucial for public health leaders to leverage innovative approaches, data, and new technologies for developing effective global health strategies," says John E McDonough, faculty director. "We have designed the Global Public Health Leadership Program to focus on broader systemic factors that affect patient outcomes. It empowers professionals with the skills and tools to tackle complex global public health challenges."The program's curriculum leverages Harvard Chan School's renowned expertise and interdisciplinary faculty to cover four key aspects: the forces impacting public health, data tools, navigating change, and global health policy. The transformative learning experience offers self-paced learning, live online sessions with the faculty, a global networking peer group, real-world case studies, and a capstone project that applies theory to a real-world health challenge. Participants also have the opportunity to join a two-day in-person networking event on the Harvard Chan School campus in Boston, Massachusetts. Upon completing the program, participants will receive a verified digital certificate of participation from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.The program, which will be delivered by Emeritus, is currently enrolling professionals and leaders in healthcare, public health, academia, research, and nonprofit organizations with a minimum of seven years of work experience who aspire to enhance their leadership capabilities and contribute to future public health initiatives and policies. For more information and to apply, please visit the program homepage.About Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public HealthThe Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health traces its roots to public health activism at the beginning of the 20th century, a time of energetic social reform. Today, we are a global community committed to building a world with health, dignity, and justice for every human being. This mission unites us. But we also recognize that members of our community come from different backgrounds, hold different viewpoints, and have differing degrees of power and responsibility. Building a safe and inclusive community that respects and harnesses our many differences requires developing guidelines for our institutional culture: the Principles of Citizenship. These principles reflect our shared commitment to building a pluralistic community-and world-where everyone can thrive. For more information, please visit .

Rebecca Moore

Harvard Chan School Executive Education

+1 617-432-2207

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.