HOTEL MATILDA IN SAN MIGUEL NAMED ONE OF MEXICO's TOP 10 HOTELS AT CONDÉ NAST TRAVELER's 2024 READERS' CHOICE AWARDS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned for its fusion of contemporary art, culture, and luxurious hospitality, Hotel Matilda-the premier luxury boutique hotel nestled in the heart of charming San Miguel de Allende-has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Hotels in Mexico in the 37th annual Readers' Choice Awards edition of Condé Nast Traveler magazine.Bruce James, Managing Partner of Hotel Matilda, expressed his pride and excitement about the recognition by Condé Nast Traveler readers, calling it“an honor and a privilege” and“a testament to the hard work and dedication of our talented and passionate team.”James also thanked Hotel Matilda's guests,“who inspire us every day to exceed their expectations in every detail.”One of the core pillars of Hotel Matilda, ranked No. 9 in Mexico by Condé Nast Traveler readers, is its commitment to the arts. Art is a focal point of the property, with pieces on display throughout the hotel. Hotel Matilda hosts a private collection of contemporary Latin-American art, with works by Angelo Musco, Diego Rivera, Luis Barra, Betsabee Romero, and many others.The art-filled rooms at Hotel Matilda serve as individual sanctuaries for guests, ensuring they are comfortable, relaxed, and inspired. Each room is, in fact, itself a work of art, featuring ample space to relax,100% Egyptian cotton sheets, and a warm, modern design. The Owner's Suite dials it all up with a private terrace and a living room space.San Miguel de Allende, known as“The Heart of Mexico,” has itself been recognized as one of the Best Small Cities in the world on this edition of the Readers' Choice Awards-not only for its central location, but for its vast history and its residents' unwavering interest in preserving Mexican culture and traditions. The Mexican independence movement was started in San Miguel de Allende and during the 1960s, it became one of the main colonial-era tourism and relocation destinations in the country, with expats from the U.S. and other countries attracted by the natural lighting, architecture, and flora. Today, visitors will find a surreal city filled with colorful walls, balconied mansions, and restaurants with fabulous terraces that invite diners to end their day admiring the sunsets over the city.More than 575,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers across the U.S. submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting. The Readers' Choice Awards, with their unparalleled legacy as the travel industry's longest-running and most prestigious accolades, remain the ultimate symbol and acknowledgment of excellence within the travel sector.The 2024 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler's website atcntraveler/rca and celebrated in the November 2024 issue.For more information, visit .For photos, click Here!Media contact: Carlos Lopez // carlos@enroutecommunicationsAbout Hotel: Matilda Hotel Matilda is a luxury boutique hotel located in the heart of San Miguel de Allende, renowned for its distinctive blend of contemporary design and traditional Mexican charm. With a focus on exceptional service and unique experiences, the hotel offers a range of luxury accommodations, dining options, and cultural events.

Hotel Matilda

ENroute Communications

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.