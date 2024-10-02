Puretech Systems Inc. Awarded Major Command And Control Contract By U.S. Government To Enhance National Security

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Advanced Integration and AI to extend life of legacy sensors for agencies.

PHOENIX, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PureTech Systems Inc., an established leader in geospatial AI-boosted analytics for autonomous wide-area perimeter and border protection, is proud to announce the award of a significant government contract to help enhance U.S. National Security. This contract, effective immediately through December 31, 2025, encompasses the deployment of PureTech's autonomous real-time Command-and-Control software, PureActiv AlertView , featuring PureActiv geospatial AI-boosted video analytics.

Under this contract, PureTech Systems will expand their presence along the U.S. border deploying; its time-tested wide-area automated surveillance solution in critical areas, integrating with various existing sensors, such as specialized cameras and radars. This initiative is designed to enhance the surveillance and security capabilities, ensuring a robust defense against potential threats while extending the lifecycle of existing systems.

"The project will begin with a deployment phase followed by rigorous acceptance testing to ensure optimal performance and reliability. This comprehensive approach ensures that each installation meets the high standards required on government contracts, and especially those that protect our homeland and citizens," says Larry Bowe, President of PureTech Systems.

Upon completion, the Command and Control software will integrate the existing surveillance towers' legacy sensors while adding a fully autonomous operational mode, as well as, agent-in-the-loop capabilities covering more than 22,600 sq km of the US border. It's especially noteworthy that agents already trained and proficient in using PureActiv AlertView, which is used on existing border systems including Remote Video Surveillance Systems (RVSS) and Mobile Surveillance Systems (MVSS), will experience a seamless transition with the new deployments. The user interface remains consistent, even down to the familiar color scheme and typography. This thoughtful design ensures that agents familiar with RVSS and MVSS can effortlessly operate and maintain the upgraded surveillance systems requiring minimal additional training. This continuity enhances operational efficiency, allowing agents to focus on their mission without needing to adapt to new technology.

"Our team is honored to be entrusted with this important project, which underscores the confidence in our autonomous AI-boosted technology and its ability to safeguard critical infrastructures and country borders," said

Ilia Rosenberg VP of Federal Programs for

PureTech Systems Inc. "The integration of our Command-and-Control system, including PureActiv geospatial AI-boosted video analytics, and other sensor technologies, will provide an unprecedented level of situational awareness and security at the cost of one software upgrade and without any changes to the towers or sensor payloads."

