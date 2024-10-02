CIC Partners With Ipclear To Offer Member Institutions Opportunity To Generate Millions Through Network Modernization

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Collaboration Unlocks Hidden Value in Legacy IPv4 Address Blocks, Enabling Significant Capital Raises for Higher Education Institutions

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Council of Independent Colleges (CIC ) has announced a strategic partnership with IPClear to be part of the Corporate Affiliate program to offer member institutions discounted services and products. IPClear is a leading, turnkey managed solutions provider that can help colleges and universities modernize their infrastructure, fueling the ability to monetize their legacy IPv4 address blocks. With many institutions holding valuable, underutilized IPv4 assets, IPClear aims to streamline the process of reclaiming and transferring these assets, allowing institutions to raise substantial unrestricted capital.

Since 2019, over 90 US colleges and universities have transferred IPv4 address blocks, but the process is often lengthy, requiring significant IT transformations. IPClear's automation platform accelerates this process, enabling institutions to recover and monetize their legacy IPv4 assets more efficiently, all while minimizing disruption to campus operations.

IPClear's cutting-edge technology works seamlessly with IT departments year-round and helps to strengthen the overall IT environment.

"IPClear is committed to helping educational institutions unlock the hidden value in their networks, turning dormant assets into significant revenue streams," said Brian Eury, Higher Education Specialist at IPClear. "Our partnership with CIC will empower colleges and universities to achieve this transformation quickly and securely."

Before entering into a Corporate Affiliate partnership, CIC staff conducts an extensive review and negotiation process to ensure savings are significant, and that the company is committed to serving member institutions.

"This partnership with IPClear exemplifies our commitment to providing member institutions with innovative solutions that drive financial sustainability and technological advancement,” added CIC President Marjorie Hass.“By modernizing their networks, colleges and universities can both enhance their IT infrastructure and generate much-needed capital."

Many higher education institutions hold large blocks of IPv4 addresses, such as a“/16” block with 65,536 addresses, with a current approximate market value in excess of $2 million. Through this partnership, qualified institutions can unlock these funds to support their missions and initiatives.

In addition to enabling monetization, IPClear's services deliver significant benefits in network security and performance, reducing the potential attack surface and enhancing the overall digital experience for students, faculty, and staff.

About IPClear

IPClear is a leading network solutions provider specializing in helping organizations maximize the value of their IPv4 assets. With services ranging from network analysis to strategic deployment, IPClear empowers IT teams with the tools and expertise needed to modernize their networks while preparing for future needs. The company's innovative solutions ensure that institutions can safely and efficiently transition to next-generation network services, including IPv6. For more information and to schedule a meeting, please visit .

About CIC

The Council of Independent Colleges (CIC) is an association of more than 700 nonprofit independent colleges and universities, state-based councils of independent colleges, and other higher education affiliates, that works to support college and university leadership, advance institutional excellence, and enhance public understanding of independent higher education's contributions to society. CIC is the major national organization that focuses on services to leaders of independent colleges and universities and state-based councils. Founded in 1956, CIC is headquartered at One Dupont Circle in Washington, DC. For more information, please visit .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Susan Jenkins

Council of Independent Colleges

+1-202-552-8982

...

Jason Weil

IPClear

+1 484-991-8621

...

