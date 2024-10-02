Virus Filtration Global Market 2024 To Reach $8.71 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 12.4%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Virus Filtration Report 2024

Virus Filtration Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The virus filtration market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.88 billion in 2023 to $5.45 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in biopharmaceutical production, growing incidence of viral contaminations, global expansion of biopharmaceutical companies, awareness of viral safety, focus on monoclonal antibody production, demand for single-use systems, increased biomanufacturing capacities, integration of continuous manufacturing.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Virus Filtration Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The virus filtration market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $8.71 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growth in vaccine production, preparedness for emerging viral threats, expansion of cell and gene therapy, increasing demand for biosimilars, development of high-throughput systems, focus on point-of-use filtration, continuous improvement in product design, flexibility in bioprocessing workflows.

Growth Driver Of The Virus Filtration Market

The increasing demand in pharmaceutical industry is expected to propel the growth of the virus filtration market going forward. Pharmaceutical industry is a sector of the healthcare industry that is involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of drugs and medications used for medical treatment. Virus filtration is used in the production of biopharmaceuticals, vaccines, and other advanced therapies to deliver safe, effective, and high-quality pharmaceutical products to patients.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Virus Filtration Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Merck & Company Inc., GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Pall Corporation, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Sartorius AG, Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd., WuXi AppTec, Danaher Corporation, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Clean Cell Inc., Pendotech, Purafil Inc., Qiagen NV, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Freudenberg Group, Entegris Inc., Meissner Filtration Products Inc., Koch Membrane Systems Inc., Graver Technologies LLC, Amazon Filters Ltd., Cobetter Filtration Equipment Co. Ltd., Sterlitech Corporation, Membrane Solutions LLC, Advantec MFS Inc., GVS Group, Porvair Filtration Group, Eaton Filtration LLC.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Virus Filtration Market Size?

Major companies operating in the virus filters market are focusing on innovating products with technology, such as the G1 AC Filters, to provide reliable services to customers. G1 AC filters are filters for air conditioners that protect against airborne viruses, bacteria, and fungi.

How Is The Global Virus Filtration Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Kits And Reagents, Services, Filtration Systems, Other Types

2) By Application: Medical Devices, Water Purification, Air Purification, Biologicals, Vaccines And Therapeutics, Blood And Blood Products, Cellular And Gene Therapy Products, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academic Research Institutes, Medical Device Companies

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Virus Filtration Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Virus Filtration Market Definition

Virus filtration is a method by which the physical removal of potential viruses is achieved from the manufacturing process streams. Virus filters provide a key line of defense against the introduction of adventitious viruses into this important class of medicines. Virus filters are distinct from other filter types in that filter manufacturers have evaluated and optimized the robustness and efficiency of their virus removal performance and have developed integrity tests correlated to virus removal.

Virus Filtration Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global virus filtration market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Virus Filtration Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on virus filtration market size, virus filtration market drivers and trends, virus filtration market major players and virus filtration market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.



