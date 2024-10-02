Avive Solutions Unveils Quickrescuetm: A Revolutionary AED Feature Transforming Emergency Response

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avive Solutions, Inc. ( ), a leader in Automated External Defibrillator (AED) technology, is excited to announce the launch of QuickRescueTM , a groundbreaking new feature that unlocks the sharing of never before accessible AED data with public safety during the earlier and most critical minutes of a Sudden Cardiac Arrest emergency. QuickRescue enables the Avive Connect AED to be the first and only AED that can automatically transmit critical, real-time incident data directly to 911 telecommunicators, helping first responders to be better prepared and more rapidly respond to Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) emergencies.

A New Era in Life-Saving AED Technology

The first and only AED that can automatically transmit critical, real-time incident data directly to 911 operators.

QuickRescue is a game-changer in the Cardiac Arrest response landscape, providing unprecedented connectivity and real-time data-sharing capabilities that can help enhance the chain of survival during SCA events. When the Avive Connect AED is activated and its electrode pads are placed on a person experiencing a suspected cardiac emergency, it begins transmitting vital information such as:



Device Location : Guides responders directly to the scene.

Event Timeline : Tracks time since activation and current usage state to provide first responders better situational awareness.

Shock Information : Details on the number and type of lifesaving shocks delivered, and current patient state. Patient Status : Offers critical insights for public safety to prepare for appropriate care plan.

This data is transmitted instantly through the RapidSOS public safety platform, ensuring 911 operators can provide real-time information to emergency teams before they arrive at a scene, empowering emergency teams to act swiftly and decisively, increasing the likelihood of a positive outcome when every second counts.

Revolutionizing Emergency Response

"QuickRescue represents a major leap forward in our mission to save lives," said Rory Beyer, President of Avive Solutions . "This new feature gives first responders critical information in near real time, enabling them to perform more effectively and efficiently in the crucial moments following a Sudden Cardiac Arrest. We're not just providing an AED; we're offering a complete, connected response and data solution that can mean the difference between life and death."

Partnering with RapidSOS to Enhance Emergency Connectivity

Avive Solutions has partnered with RapidSOS , the intelligent safety platform, to ensure QuickRescue data reaches 911 dashboards nationwide, ultimately bridging a critical gap in out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) emergency response. This partnership marks a significant advancement in using connected technology to enhance emergency response, fundamentally shifting the approach to Sudden Cardiac Arrest interventions. By sharing real-time data from an Avive Connect AED with the nearest 911 call center, QuickRescue aims to significantly enhance survival rates for out of hospital cardiac arrest emergencies.

"The integration of QuickRescue with RapidSOS ushers in a new era of connected, efficient, and informed emergency medical response," said Jamison Peevyhouse, Vice President of Public Safety at RapidSOS . "This partnership is focused on saving lives by equipping first responders with the important information they need before arriving on the scene to save critical time in treating cardiac arrests."

Changing the Future of SCA Survival

The launch of QuickRescue highlights Avive Solutions' dedication to pushing the boundaries of AED technology and significantly improving survival rates from Sudden Cardiac Arrest. This marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of emergency response, setting a new standard for how connected AED technology and real-time data can help save lives from acute emergencies.

About Avive Solutions, Inc.

Avive Solutions, Inc. is a Brisbane, CA-based company dedicated to developing state-of-the-art Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) designed to be accessible, intuitive, and effective in saving lives during Sudden Cardiac Arrest emergencies. Avive's mission is to ensure that life-saving AED technology is available in every community across the nation. Learn more at .

About

RapidSOS, Inc.

RapidSOS is an intelligent safety company that harnesses artificial and human intelligence to fuse life-saving data from 540M+ connected devices, apps, and sensors from 200+ global technology companies to over 21,000 field responder agencies. Whether there's an unsafe moment or an emergency, RapidSOS Ready devices, vehicles, homes, or buildings deliver essential data to the right place when it matters most. Learn more at .

