Legends PR Company Manages Media Center For The Marvels Of Saudi Orchestra Concert In London 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Legends' PR and Communication Experts Develop Thought Leadership Program Alongside Content, Managing Relations with TV Channels, Newspapers, and Influencers, and Coordinating Media Appearances

LONDON, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legends Public Relations and Communication Company successfully concluded the management of the media center for the "Saudi Masterpieces" concert, which took place on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at the historic Central Hall Westminster in London. The event was held under the patronage of Prince Badr bin Farhan Al Saud, Saudi Minister of Culture, and was attended by royals, dignitaries, top executives, happiness makers, music lovers, and was widely covered by both Arab and international media.



Taking the audience on a journey through time, the concert featured the first-ever Saudi opera, named after the most famous soothsayer in Arab history, Zarqa Al-Yamama, performed by British soprano Sarah Connolly. The event also included musical and cultural performances showcasing the diverse cultural and folkloric heritage of the Kingdom, reflecting the spirit and authenticity of Saudi culture. Among the highlights were the masterpieces of the late Prince Badr bin Abdulmohsen's poetry. Additionally, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra performed alongside the Saudi Orchestra, harmoniously blending melodies in a display of artistic unity, symbolizing the confluence of East and West.

Legends was responsible for managing the media center for the London-based musical event by overseeing international relations and media outreach. The company crafted and distributed press invitations to targeted international media outlets and proposed suitable influencers to cover the event. In tandem with this, their public relations experts developed a thought leadership program, which included positioning Paul Pacifico, CEO of the Saudi Music Commission, in key media appearances such as on BBC and Radio Times, while providing an on-ground team and preparing a comprehensive media monitoring report.

Legends was created in Riyadh in late 2019. With a global team of experts, the company provides well-crafted PR, communications, and consultancy services. Legends' versatile skill set, including crisis management and institutional representation, engages audiences through running efficient international campaigns that have a guaranteed far-reaching impact.





For more information, please contact:

Mobile: +966503078111

Email: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at