(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post Event Analysis - The Open 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of 'The 152nd Open' at Royal Troon, including its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, prize money and ticketing information. An analysis of the events sponsors is included and the estimated annual values of these deals. Information regarding the event's attendance is also included.

31 broadcast deals were struck for media rights to show the 2024 Open in Troon across the world. The Open's media rights agreements in the United States is with NBC. The 12-year deal was signed in June 2015. In the United Kingdom, Sky Sport continued to showcase the major. The agreement has now expired and is due for renewal discussions. Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT) aired the championship in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden. The long-term six-year agreement which the company had in place has also now expired.

18 brands partnered with the 152nd Open Championship. The average price of an annual sponsorship deal for the competition was approximately $4.06 million. The tournament has eight deals in place that the analyst estimates to be each worth over $5 million or more annually, with Rolex, MasterCard, adidas, HSBC, Mercedes-Benz, Nikon, NTT Data and Doosan. In the weeks leading up to this year's championship, both Aggreko and Toptrace signed sponsorship agreements with the event. Aggreko's agreement is a one-year deal worth $0.8 million. Aggreko are serving as official temporary energy transition supplier for the event.

The 152nd Open Championship had a total prize pool of $17 million. Total prize money for the tournament was increased by $0.5 million compared to the 2023 edition. Xander Schauffele took home $3.1 million for winning the competition. Both Justin Rose and Billy Horschel each took home over $1.4 million for their tied second place finishes.

A detailed overview of the key facts and events which took place across the completion. The report identifies the major media and sponsorship players in the market, pinpoints the ticket prices on offer.

Key Topics Covered

1. Event Introduction



Executive Summary Introduction

2. Media Landscape



The Open 2024 Broadcast Breakdown Across Europe The Open 2024 Broadcast Breakdown Across the Rest of the World

3. Sponsorship



The Open 2024 Sponsorship Portfolio The Open 2024 Sponsorship Portfolio Breakdown

4. Prize Money

The Open 2024 Prize Money Breakdown

5. Attendance & Ticketing

The Open 2024 Attendance & Ticketing Breakdown

7. Appendix

Sources

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900